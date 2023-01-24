ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver leads deputies on chase on eastside of Lafayette

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Deputies chased a gold Pontiac Grand Am after trying to stop the driver at Creasy and McCarty lanes for a traffic violation, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Beginning about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, the deputy chased the Grand Am north on Creasy Lane, across Eisenhower Road, north on Tippecanoe County Road 400 East to County Road 300 North before the driver turned south onto Schuyler Avenue, according to the sheriff's office. The Grand Am drove over stop sticks, puncturing its tires, and the chase ended at 18th Street and Schuyler Avenue.

Police arrested the car's driver, 22-year-old Tyler Belcher, and jailed him on suspicion of criminal confinement, possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving, according to the sheriff's office.

Additionally, Belcher is wanted on warrants from Hendricks County on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe and trespassing, according to the sheriff's office.

A 23-year-old woman in the car was released at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

No one in the public was injured during the pursuit, according to the sheriff's office.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

