Muncie, IN

Marta Moody, longtime local planner and public servant, dies

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. − Marta Moody, executive director of the Delaware-Muncie Metropolitan Plan Commission, died Sunday after a brief illness. She was 71.

The longtime public servant began working as a zoning planner for the commission in 1979, said Pam McCammon, human resources director for Delaware County. In 1987 she was named executive director, said Allen Wiseley, President of the Plan Commission.

The plan commission works on behalf of both Delaware County and the city of Muncie. Moody played a key role in researching and enabling major development projects in the community during the past 44 years.

"Her institutional knowledge was tremendous," said Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour. "I don't know if she can be replaced."

More: Muncie-Delaware County getting a plan together to build a better place

"I hate it," said Shannon Henry, president of the board of commissioners, about Moody's passing. "She was amazing about all she did."

Henry said Moody was tireless in her work and knew how to navigate the federal and state bureaucracies to get things done for the community.

Moody had worked with a committee planning to overhaul the county's solar ordinance and Henry said action on that was being planned in the next few weeks. A meeting about the ordinance planned for early February will be delayed. On Friday Henry met with staff in the planning department.

"Everyone was upset because Marta wasn't doing well," he said.

Henry said the staff would take a week for mourning and then the group will press on with the work on the solar issue.

"That office has to keep running," he said.

John West, interim chair of the Department of Urban Planning and an Assistant Professor at Ball State, said there are urban planners throughout the country today who learned much of their profession from Moody, who regularly brought interns for BSU into the planning department.

"They learned how to be professional," he said. "How to think well."

West helped found the Muncie Land Bank, which works put idle properties in Muncie back into use. When he was trying to put a board together everyone told him that if you could get Marta Moody, it would be great for the Land Bank.

He did think she would because of all her commitments. But she said yes. And contributed to the Land Bank "every step of the way."

She was thorough and very strategic, he said, in her approach.

More: County solar study committee preps to tackle issues of big green energy and rural land use

Commissioner Sherry Riggin said Moody was loved by the people with whom she worked and she did her work without regard to partisanship or politics.

"She didn't care if you were a Republican or Democrat, and people didn't know if she was a Republican or Democrat," Riggin said.

Kyle Johnson, chief information officer for Delaware County, said Moody's skills in navigating the complex federal transportation grant process helped bring hundreds of millions of dollars back to the local community for roads, bridges, and other projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMuFi_0kPwmxm900

"Marta was my mentor and a friend since she hired me straight out of college over 20 years ago," Johnson said. "She was a steadfast guide as I navigated my career through local government. Marta helped me develop my own passion for trails and encouraged me to take a position with her on the Cardinal Greenway Board. In addition, she had tremendous foresight in the late 1990s to be an early adopter of GIS technology, well ahead of other counties throughout the US. Her leadership was critical in creating and growing the county’s GIS System and Department into what it is today."

Moody had also overseen the development and adoption of a new master plan for the city and county in 2021.

"She had such a phenomenal, phenomenal impact on our community," said Wiseley.

The average person will never know just how much she had to do with making life in Muncie and Delaware County better, he said.

She had also served as board president of Cardinal Greenways. In October she was presented with the Fisher Governance Award by the Ball Brothers Foundation.

More: Moody, Bush, CANPACK among those recognized by Ball Foundation, Chamber

The John W. and Janice B. Fisher Governance Award honors a nonprofit board member in Delaware County for exemplary leadership, integrity, responsibility, and accountability.

“I can attest to the strong, passionate leader Marta Moody has been and continues to be for our organization,” Angie Pool, CEO of Cardinal Greenways, wrote in Moody’s nomination for the award. “She has created a vibrant, active, supportive board that helps the staff in every way possible.”

Her replacement is hired by the Plan Commission, Wiseley said.

The mayor said he was thankful that Moody had been in the lives of people in the community.

"You talk about a public servant, she was one," he said.

