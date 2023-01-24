ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Violent start to 2023 casts shadow on Rockford's release of final crime numbers for 2022

By Jeff Kolkey, Rockford Register Star
A spate of violent crime to start 2023 cast a shadow Tuesday over what otherwise could have been something of a victory lap for Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Police Chief Carla Redd.

They unveiled 2022 year-end crime statistics during a news conference at District 3 police headquarters showing violent crimes — including murders, robberies, rapes and assaults — had decreased 8% in 2022 to 2,149 violent crimes compared with 2,334 in 2021.

McNamara acknowledged the information was being released after the Jan. 11 shooting death of Peggy Anderson, a beloved 63-year-old employee at Pinnon Meats and after three of five people shot Jan. 15 were killed.

"I can tell you the most recent violence doesn't deter us," McNamara said. "The most recent violence shows us we need to double down on our efforts on prevention and intervention."

McNamara highlighted programs being introduced by the city to provide opportunities for at-risk juveniles. He praised Winnebago County for hiring a juvenile probation "navigator" who will connect social services to families when a juvenile is arrested.

"Everyone needs to play their role," McNamara said. "That means the courts, that means the schools, that means clergy, probation, law enforcement, us at the city, the county, DCFS, social service agencies, everyday citizens and the state of Illinois. And right now, as the statistics show you, we need to play our role a hell of a lot better than we have been playing it."

McNamara said Rockford is also investing in police technology, installing a mobile license plate reader on every squad car in 2023 and adjusting staffing to increase the number of officers patrolling the city during high call volumes.

There were 151 people shot in Rockford in 2022, 8% fewer than the 165 shot in 2021. There were 629 incidents of illegal gunfire, 16% fewer than the 750 in 2021. The number of aggravated assaults were down 7% in 2022 to 1,740 from 1,874 the prior year. Armed robberies were down 4%.

"We can't shy away from the fact that we are off to a rough 2023," Redd said. "It's too often we hear the story and this picture is painted that this is who Rockford is. But the numbers you see today will show you that 2022 was nothing like how 2023 has started off."

Jeff Kolkey can be reached at (815) 987-1374, via email at jkolkey@rrstar.com and on Twitter @jeffkolkey.

