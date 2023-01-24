ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Bonds With Daughter Vivian, 10, At Horseback Riding Lessons 3 Months After Gisele Divorce

Tom Brady, 45, was one proud papa as he was spotted bonding with his daughter Vivian during her latest horseback riding lesson in Miami. The iconic quarterback, who has yet to announce if he will play in the next NFL season, posted up on a fence near the stables to take snaps of Vivian practicing on Friday, January 27, as seen in pics at the DailyMail. While Tom looked completely enthralled with his daughter’s athletic abilities, he did manage to take a moment for a selfie with an adoring fan. A true man of the people!
Fstoppers

Using a Mood Board for Fashion Shoots

In this video, Lindsay Adler walks through her pre-planning, shooting, and post-processing of a themed photo shoot and explains from start to finish how to recreate this image. A lot of photographers skip over or do not give enough time to the pre-planning stages of a shoot. Lindsay mentions how...

