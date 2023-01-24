Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: Gov. Whitmer's State of the State Address
Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her fifth State of the State address on Wednesday evening, this time before a Democratic legislative majority for the first time during her career as governor of Michigan. During her speech, Gov. Whitmer called for bipartisanship while still urging her fellow party members to use their voting power to advance Democratic agenda items. Though Michigan Democrats only have a slight upper hand with a two-seat advantage in both the House and Senate, Whitmer is seeking her party’s support on several hot-button proposals this year.
michiganradio.org
Road salt, a stealthy pollutant, is damaging Michigan's waters
In a dim hangar outside of Traverse City, towering piles of white crystals cast a glow in the twilight. Salts like those stored at the Grand Traverse County Road Commission maintenance facility keep Michigan roads, parking lots, and sidewalks clear of ice in the winter, a prudent safety measure for motorists and pedestrians. The mobility benefits of salt for a car-centric society, though, have an undesirable environmental side effect that has built up over decades of use: extensive damage to ecosystems and infrastructure.
michiganradio.org
State Court of Appeals: "Adopt and amend" tactic is constitutional
The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled the state Legislature acted legally when it watered down laws that raised the state’s minimum wage and promised workers paid sick leave. The court case stems from a 2018 voter-led referendum that sought to raise the minimum wage, and provide paid sick...
michiganradio.org
Whitmer: Pension tax rollback and EITC should be 2023’s first laws
Governor Gretchen Whitmer would like the first two public acts of her second term to be lifting the income tax on pensions and expanding the earned income tax credit. That’s as the state Legislature controlled by new Democratic majorities has started sending bills to her desk. The Legislature approved...
michiganradio.org
Gov. Whitmer delivers the first State of the State address before a Democratic majority in 40 years
A tax cut for low-income workers, preschool for all four year olds and adding protections for sexual orientation into the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act. Those were some of the policy proposals Governor Gretchen Whitmer outlined this week in her fifth State of the State address and her first in front of a Democratic majority. The Governor also spoke about expanding Michigan’s free community college program and gun safety by saying “the time for only thoughts and prayers is over.”
michiganradio.org
Whitmer focuses on economic, civil rights, safety issues during State of the State
Governor Gretchen Whitmer used her fifth State of the State address to promote economic, education, and civil rights issues Wednesday night. The speech kept a celebratory nature as it was the first in-person gathering for the speech since 2020. It was also the first time Democrats controlled the governor’s office and both chambers of the Legislature in 40 years.
michiganradio.org
Gov. Whitmer touts bills to expand EITC and repeal pension tax, scoffs at Republican "fairness" complaints
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer scoffed at complaints by Republican lawmakers that tax relief bills moving through the Legislature lack “fairness.”. This week, the state Senate and House voted on repealing a tax on pension income. But Republicans say the legislation should benefit a broader section of Michiganders. Senate Republican...
michiganradio.org
State to add hundreds to special Medicaid program for treating opioid use disorders
Michigan plans to add hundreds of Medicaid patients this year to a special treatment program for opioid use disorders. The state health department says the Opioid Health Home program focuses on the whole patient, meaning in addition to treating the patient's diagnosis, it also includes help overcoming barriers to treatment, such as housing, transportation, and mental health issues.
Comments / 0