Stop using your phone for directions and use a smartwatch instead
Whenever your hands are full, or you don’t want to be walking around with your phone in front of your face, your smartwatch can take over navigation duties. Some models will even guide you along your route without being connected to a phone. Displaying turn-by-turn direction only adds to...
Phone Arena
Samsung hypes Galaxy S23 series announcement with amazing 3D projection (VIDEO)
Samsung's next Unpacked event is creeping ever so closer with the festivities set to kick off on February 1st at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Galaxy S23 series pre-orders will start being accepted by Samsung at the same time and the phones will be released on February 17th. In Milan, Italy, on a building known as Samsung District, the company has put up a cool-looking 3D projection that promotes the camera array on the new phones, Space Zoom, and Night Mode.
Garmin watch users just got a massive free upgrade
Users of the Enduro 2, Epix 2, Fenix 7 and Marq 2 smartwatches can get a host of new features now
Suunto 9 Peak Pro review: a mighty GPS multisport watch
The Finnish brand’s most powerful offering yet, the Suunto 9 Peak Pro is a superb addition to your outdoor adventures
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 pre-order offers will include free storage upgrade
Samsung will offer a free storage upgrade if you pre-order the Galaxy S23 series, at least in some markets. Ahead of next week’s launch event, the company has updated the fine print on its official business portal for the UK detailing the promotion. It says buyers will get the larger storage variant for the price of the smaller storage variant if they pre-order the phones by February 16th. That essentially also confirms the rumored release date of February 17.
Phone Arena
Sweet new Walmart deal puts the 'old' Apple Watch Series 7 back on the map
Remember the Apple Watch Series 7? Of course you do. After all, we're talking about a very well-reviewed wearable device that's still less than a year and a half old, not to mention that its design was not exactly radically changed for the new and (subtly) improved Apple Watch Series 8.
Android Headlines
Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED
Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
Apple Watch 7 just dropped to lowest price ever in Walmart clearance deal
Forget the Apple Watch 8 — the still-excellent Apple Watch 7 has slashed $90 off its price at Walmart.
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Your iPhone 13 is now worth less when trading in for a new one with Apple
Do you remember that story of a $50,000 Mac Pro worth less than a base-model iPhone 14 Pro? Now, this machine isn’t the only product worth less than an entry-level iPhone. Apple has updated its trade-in values for iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch models (via MacRumors), and you better read this news sitted.
9to5Mac
Tuesday’s best deals: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro $200 off, iPhone 13 $580, Apple Watch Series 7, more
Tuesday has arrived, and you know what that means! A fresh batch of the best Apple discounts are hitting shelves and we have a handful of offers on tap. First up, Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees a $200 discount to the best discount yet to join Woot’s latest Apple refurb sale, which has iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 at some of the lowest prices yet. Then go check out either of LG’s unique new Libero or DualUp monitors, which are on sale from $397. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
You can now link an Oura Ring with your Apple Watch – but is there any point?
The wearable ring gets a dedicated Apple Watch update, which allows your health tracking data to be displayed on your wrist
Android Headlines
Finally, the Google News app for tablets gets Material You integration
An update to the Google News app for tablets is bringing Material You integration. This is a welcomed improvement because this application has been on the waitlist to get these beautification features. But why has there been a delay to integrate the Material You feature into the News app?. Well,...
Samsung will give you a free Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Lifestyle Soundbar when you buy a Samsung TV
Samsung's offering some attractive deals on its more premium TVs
Android Headlines
Samsung reveals Odyssey Neo G7 43, a flat Mini-LED gaming monitor
Samsung makes a wide range of gaming monitors and today has revealed the latest model to join the Odyssey lineup, the Odyssey Neo G7 43. This is the company’s first flat Mini-LED gaming monitor designed to “immerse gamers in the world they play in.” Samsung also says that the large screen will allow gamers a more comprehensive range of vision and details.
TechRadar
The latest Apple rumor points to an OLED iPad Pro arriving in 2024
It's been rumored for several years that Apple is thinking about switching its iPad Pro tablets to OLED display technology, and the latest report from the supply chain says the first of these updated devices are due to arrive in 2024. This is from ET News (opens in new tab)...
Android Headlines
Reliable source confirms the arrival of first OnePlus tablet
Yesterday, a tipster said that OnePlus may launch a tablet next month. Well, another tipster now shared similar info. Ishan Agarwal basically confirmed that the very first OnePlus tablet will launch next month, on February 7. The first OnePlus tablet confirmed by reliable source, coming on February 7. The tipster...
Android Headlines
Here's everything OnePlus will announce on February 7
OnePlus’ February 7 event won’t be just about the OnePlus 11, not at all. The company actually has huge plans for it. Details have been leaking a little bit at a time, and a tipster has just listed (almost) everything we can expect OnePlus to announce on February 7.
Android Headlines
Now, TikTok allows direct messaging other users
While TikTok is stepping on the toes of major social media platforms, it’s not a social media platform itself; it’s a video-sharing app. However, a new feature that the company is pushing may change that just a bit. TikTok has now enabled DMs (Direct Messages), according to Phone Arena.
