Related
How Much Does It Cost to Play Torrey Pines Golf Course?
First opened in 1957, Torrey Pines Golf Course, which is owned and operated by the city of San Diego, has been an annual stop on the PGA Tour since 1968. And that annual stop has seen many of golf’s all-time greats walk away with a trophy, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson, and, of course, Tiger Woods.
Phil Mickelson’s Absence Hits Hard at Torrey Pines and His Hometown Event
The six-time major champion is not in the field this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it’s easy to feel his presence.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm to ESPN anchor after knocking out her teeth: "Yeah, I failed you!"
Jon Rahm has come face-to-face with the anchor he hit directly in the face with an errant tee shot during the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm's drive on the third hole during the opening round at Southern Hills left ESPN anchor Sage Steele bloodied and bruised. It was so bad she...
Butch Harmon makes a prediction about Rickie Fowler after changing his swing: 'I think he'll win this year'
SAN DIEGO – When Rickie Fowler reached out to Butch Harmon and asked him to take a look at his swing, the famed golf swing instructor, who had coached the 34-year-old Fowler during the most successful years of his career, admitted that he shared a thought with many of Fowler’s ardent fans: What took so long?
Jon Rahm calls ESPN's Sage Steele ‘tough as nails’ after she was hit by errant shot at PGA Championship
John Rahm apologized over a video call to ESPN anchor Stage Steele Tuesday, nine months after his errant shot at the PGA Championship cost her eight teeth.
Golf Digest
Nick Faldo rips Greg Norman, says LIV golfers are 'done' playing in the Ryder Cup
A legal battle to determine whether LIV golfers can still compete in DP World Tour events including the Ryder Cup continues to wage on, but in the meantime, Nick Faldo took on the role of judge and jury to deliver a swifter decision. In an interview with Jamie Weir on...
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course
Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in a change after former President Donald Trump hosted the event in Miami in 2022. But news broke earlier this week that the championship will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. According to ESPN, “The LIV Golf League’s Read more... The post LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lawyer claims Tiger Woods avoided service of subpoena
A lawyer who sought to serve Tiger Woods with a subpoena claims the famous golfer evaded service. This week, Rory McIlroy disclosed that he had been served a subpoena by Patrick Reed’s lawyer on Christmas Eve. The service of the subpoena annoyed McIlroy, who has no interest in being cordial with Reed. The attorney in... The post Lawyer claims Tiger Woods avoided service of subpoena appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rory McIlroy has great reponse to Patrick Reed over tee incident
Rory McIlroy had a great response Wednesday to the incident between him and Patrick Reed that drew attention. Reed approached McIlroy on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week but was ignored by the current World No. 1 golfer. Reed then tossed a tee in McIlroy’s direction after being ignored. The... The post Rory McIlroy has great reponse to Patrick Reed over tee incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Exclusive: LIV Golf players unwelcome at prestigious Seminole Pro-Member event
The increasingly bitter divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is now impacting a high-profile event at one of America’s most prestigious clubs. Players who signed with LIV will not be welcome at next month’s Pro-Member tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. The field...
CBS Sports
2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard, scores: Justin Thomas takes care of South Course as Jon Rahm stalls
Conditions were ideal on the cliffs of La Jolla Wednesday at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Without a breath of wind to deal with, players were able to attack pins at both the difficult South Course and accessible North Course. While Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, and Brent Grant took possession of the first-round lead courtesy of 8-under 64s on the North Course, it was bigger name in Justin Thomas who took control of the tournament.
LIV Golf loses another top executive ahead of 2023 season
The changes keep coming for LIV Golf’s leadership. Golfweek confirmed Thursday that Jonathan Grella is no longer serving as the upstart circuit’s chief communications officer. Golf Digest was first to report. Grella is the fourth member of a senior leadership position to leave his role in the three...
