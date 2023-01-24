ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis proposes 'law and order' legislation

MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a major legislative proposal that would alter how crimes are handled in Florida. The announcement came as the governor spoke at the Miami Police Benevolent Association along with Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass.
FLORIDA STATE
Valencia College halts diversity training to comply with DeSantis law

ORLANDO, Fla. — An optional training class on diversity for faculty at a Central Florida public college has been canceled so administrators can ensure it complies with a new state law known as the “Stop Woke" act. Valencia College President Kathleen Plinske wrote in an email to faculty...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida to escape next nationwide arctic blast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Short-term chill, long-term warmth!. We are in the middle of a winter cooldown with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A quick warm-up is expected as we enter the weekend and head toward the end of the month. While we head back...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida is at a higher risk this wildfire season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We all love and live for Florida's dry season! It means less rain, more comfortable temperatures and lower humidity. But it is also the time of year that wildfires become more common. While wildfires in Florida are nothing compared to what they experience on the...
FLORIDA STATE
Mega Millions drawing makes Floridian $1M richer

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One Floridian is $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The Florida winner matched all five white ball numbers but not the gold Mega Ball, walking away with the second-tier $1 million prize. According to the Florida Lottery, the ticket was a Quick...
FLORIDA STATE
Here's one Georgia man's secret to running every day for nearly 50 years

ATLANTA — Many people forget their New Year's Resolutions after January passes, but one man in Georgia has kept up with his for nearly half a century. Back in 1973, Richard Westbrook decided to get up and run every single day, and in 2023, he dawned his running shoes and hit the pavement to start his 50th year.
GEORGIA STATE
WATCH: Texas postal worker rides out a tornado in his truck

DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday's tornadoes were terrifying for a lot of people in the path of the powerful storms south and east of Houston. Several drivers were caught off guard and had to ride out the tornadoes inside their vehicles. A La Porte teen was in his pickup...
HOUSTON, TX

