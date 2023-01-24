Read full article on original website
Related
10NEWS
Flags to fly at half-staff this weekend in honor of fallen aerospace hero
TAMPA, Fla. — Flags are set to fly at half-staff on Saturday across the state of Florida in honor of Colonel Joseph W. Kittinger, Jr. who passed away on Dec. 9, 2022. The cause was lung cancer. The 94-year-old man was born and raised in Florida and "accomplished many...
10NEWS
DeSantis proposes 'law and order' legislation
MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a major legislative proposal that would alter how crimes are handled in Florida. The announcement came as the governor spoke at the Miami Police Benevolent Association along with Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass.
10NEWS
Valencia College halts diversity training to comply with DeSantis law
ORLANDO, Fla. — An optional training class on diversity for faculty at a Central Florida public college has been canceled so administrators can ensure it complies with a new state law known as the “Stop Woke" act. Valencia College President Kathleen Plinske wrote in an email to faculty...
10NEWS
Biden administration: More than 1M Floridians got approval for federal student debt relief
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For a short few weeks, millions of Americans making less than $125,000 a year were able to apply for up to $20,000 in federal student debt relief. In that time, more than 1 million Floridians had their applications fully approved and sent to loan servicers for debt forgiveness, according to new data released by the Biden administration.
10NEWS
Florida to escape next nationwide arctic blast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Short-term chill, long-term warmth!. We are in the middle of a winter cooldown with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A quick warm-up is expected as we enter the weekend and head toward the end of the month. While we head back...
10NEWS
Florida teachers getting rid of books over new state law
All districts now need to go though and develop a process to review teachers' classroom libraries. If books aren't in compliance teachers could face a third-degree.
10NEWS
Florida woman accused of defrauding $2.8 Million from Holocaust survivor with 'romance scam'
CITRUS RIDGE, Florida — A 36-year-old Florida woman accused of defrauding an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of his life savings in a "years-long scheme" was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said Peaches Stergo of Champions Gate, Florida, deceived the man, "maliciously draining his life...
10NEWS
Florida wildlife officials recommend charges against man seen beating shark with hammer
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has recommended charges be pressed against a man recently seen out of Indian Harbour Beach beating a shark with a hammer. WESH reports FWC is proposing two misdemeanors against the man after an investigation. The State's Attorney's...
10NEWS
Florida is at a higher risk this wildfire season
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We all love and live for Florida's dry season! It means less rain, more comfortable temperatures and lower humidity. But it is also the time of year that wildfires become more common. While wildfires in Florida are nothing compared to what they experience on the...
10NEWS
'Enough is enough': New bill to combat antisemitism would make certain hate crimes 3rd-degree felonies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Rep. Mike Caruso alongside other state legislators announced the filing of HB269 Antisemitism Hate Crime Bill Thursday morning in Tallahassee. The aim of the bill is to define certain antisemitic acts as hate crimes and increase penalties for these hate crimes to the level...
10NEWS
Mega Millions drawing makes Floridian $1M richer
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One Floridian is $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The Florida winner matched all five white ball numbers but not the gold Mega Ball, walking away with the second-tier $1 million prize. According to the Florida Lottery, the ticket was a Quick...
10NEWS
Here's one Georgia man's secret to running every day for nearly 50 years
ATLANTA — Many people forget their New Year's Resolutions after January passes, but one man in Georgia has kept up with his for nearly half a century. Back in 1973, Richard Westbrook decided to get up and run every single day, and in 2023, he dawned his running shoes and hit the pavement to start his 50th year.
10NEWS
Family dog missing from Texas home for 3 years found on Colorado highway
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Rottweiler formerly known as Bear certainly has a reason to smile now that he's been reunited with his family after he was found running down U.S. 36 near Westminster on Thursday. But in a twist worthy of a Hollywood film, that family isn't the one...
10NEWS
WATCH: Texas postal worker rides out a tornado in his truck
DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday's tornadoes were terrifying for a lot of people in the path of the powerful storms south and east of Houston. Several drivers were caught off guard and had to ride out the tornadoes inside their vehicles. A La Porte teen was in his pickup...
Comments / 0