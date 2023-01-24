Read full article on original website
Almeria beats Espanyol 3-1 to stay unbeaten after World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Almeria eased to a 3-1 win over Espanyol at home on Friday and remained unbeaten since the Spanish league restarted following the World Cup. Colombian striker Luis Súarez scored in the 21st minute for his first goal since joining Almeria on loan from Marseille at the start of the month.
Inspired Szoboszlai leads Leipzig to win over Stuttgart
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Two sweetly hits shots from Dominik Szoboszlai lifted Leipzig to a 2-1 win over Stuttgart to close within a point of Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich on Friday. Szoboszlai had not scored in the league since September before the Hungarian midfielder gave his team the lead...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
