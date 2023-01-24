ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Jurickson Profar

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

The Baltimore Orioles have explored the possibility of signing free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar and free agent starting pitcher Zack Greinke, but the club is not especially confident that it will sign either player, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.

The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly explored the possibility of signing free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports .

Profar played for the San Diego Padres for the past three seasons, where he slashed .244/.333/.707 in his time with the team, primarily playing left field.

Rosenthal notes, though, that the Orioles are 'not especially confident' that they will land Profar.

Profar turned down a $7.5 million contract with the Padres. He is likely seeking a multi-year with at least that amount of money in average annual value.

The Orioles have also spoken with free agent starting pitcher Zack Greinke, but Rosenthal also notes that the Orioles aren't especially confident that they will land him either.

Greinke returned to the club that drafted him, the Kansas City Royals, last season, posting a 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 111 ERA+ over 137 innings pitched and 26 starts. Greinke, 39, remains unsigned.

The Orioles are in the market for another starting pitcher, and could address that need via trade. Earlier in the winter, the club signed former Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson to a one-year, $10 million contract.

The Orioles are coming off their first winning season since 2016, the last year in which they made the playoffs. The Orioles greatly exceeded expectations, winning 83 games in 2022. Despite putting together a winning season, the club still finished fourth in the American League East. The Orioles have finished fourth or fifth in each of their last six seasons, and hope to make a move up in the standings in 2023.

