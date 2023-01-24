BERKELEY, Cali. — Better end-of-game execution allowed the Ducks to avoid a would-be disastrous defeat in Berkeley. The Ducks found themselves in a similar spot as they've been in recent defeats — in a hole and without much time to dig themselves out. But this time around they had the answers, scoring 10 of the final 12 points to pull out a 78-73 win over 11th-place California.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO