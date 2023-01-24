ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA Offers 2024 SoCal DB Marquis Gallegos

UCLA continued to offer local 2024 prospects on Friday when it offered West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade 2024 safety Marquis Gallegos. The four-star had been to some UCLA games last fall and became just the third safety the Bruins have offered in the 2024 class. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly recently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Gwyn gearing up for NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Saturday

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn is preparing to participate in his last collegiate game on Saturday as he has made his way down to Pasadena, Calif. for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Gwyn will play for the National Team which is led by head coach Eddie George. Gwyn is one...
PASADENA, CA
247Sports

Ducks escape Berkeley with gritty victory to end two-game losing skid

BERKELEY, Cali. — Better end-of-game execution allowed the Ducks to avoid a would-be disastrous defeat in Berkeley. The Ducks found themselves in a similar spot as they've been in recent defeats — in a hole and without much time to dig themselves out. But this time around they had the answers, scoring 10 of the final 12 points to pull out a 78-73 win over 11th-place California.
BERKELEY, CA
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy