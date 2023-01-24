ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
Country Thang Daily

Meet the Three Wonderful Kids of Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser

It’s hard to avoid public attention if your parent is part of the worldwide hit series that is Yellowstone. That is certainly the case for the kids of Cole Hauser. With their father’s recently skyrocketing popularity as Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser’s children are also starting to share his spotlight.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown

Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress

A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
K2 Radio

Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
CASPER, WY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Opens Up About That Brutal Fight Between Summer and Beth

It has been building up for a while now, and the tension finally boiled over too far as Yellowstone’s Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Summer (Piper Perabo) went head to head in a brutal battle in the neo-western drama’s fifth season. Now, Piper Perabo is delving deep into the brutal brawl between the two adversaries. Noting that she and Reilly started training for this moment a month before filming.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale

Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

637K+
Followers
71K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy