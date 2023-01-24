Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Relationship Timeline: From Coworkers to Romance

A whirlwind romance. Kanye West 's love life became a major topic of conversation after he was linked to Bianca Censori — two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

The musician was first spotted dining with his Yeezy employee in January 2023 at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Shortly after West went public with Censori, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had "a small marriage ceremony." While it was unclear whether the milestone was legally binding or not, a source exclusively told Us that it was "very real" for the twosome.

That same month, West and Censori were seen spending time his daughter North , whom he shares with Kardashian. The music producer and the Skims founder are also proud parents to Saint, Chicago and Psalm . The former couple previously made headlines after West called out the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum's parenting on social media.

Kardashian, for her part, publicly defended herself against the "constant attacks" from her ex.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness," she explained in her own Instagram post in February 2022. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The California native added: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Ahead of West's romance with Censori, Kardashian recalled her past attempts to "protect" her kids from their father's controversial behavior on social media.

"It is [a full-time job]. It is worth it because I think that of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that is not me," the Hulu personality said on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast in December 2022. "But at the same time in my home I could be going through something, but if we are riding to school and they want to listen to their dad's music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. [I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry."

The "Stronger" performer also opened up about how he and the Skims founder work together to raise their children.

“Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he said on the "Alo Mind Full" podcast in September 2022. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum."

Scroll down to see West and Censori's full relationship timeline: