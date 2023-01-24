Read full article on original website
Southside Health District offering free flu vaccine clinic in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Southside Health District announced that it will be offering free seasonal flu vaccines. On Friday, February 3, the vaccine clinic will be located at the Mary Bethune Complex Gymnasium at 1030 Cowford Road. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Franklin County awarded over $400k for public safety equipment
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Franklin County has been awarded a grant of $438,239 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through its FY 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. The grant will be used to purchase vital public safety equipment, including electric power tools, fire hoses, radios and automated external defibrillators.
Doctor proposes 'MoveUP' app as solution to inadequate transportation in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Dr. J. Salmon spoke during public comments at the Lynchburg City Council meeting; something he said he's done many times before. Salmon is a local doctor who has noticed the impacts of poverty in our communities. He said a big contributor to generational poverty is a lack of effective transportation. So he presented his app: MoveUP. It's like Uber, but cheaper.
AG investigation into parole board reveals area inmates got early parole in Spring 2020
(WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares' probe into the Virginia Parole Board describes the chaotic atmosphere surrounding what state leaders call a "parole-granting frenzy" in March and April 2020. This investigation found repeated violations by the parole board during that time. In those two months, 134 inmates were...
EC Glass providing counselors for students after all-day lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A 14-year-old boy is in custody after police say he threatened to harm the Principal of E.C. Glass high school on Wednesday. That threat prompted the high school into lockdown Wednesday. The school is running back to normal Thursday and school leaders are now doing...
T.C. Miller to resume classes in building Friday after weeks-long repairs closed campus
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's been weeks since students and staff at T.C. Miller Elementary School experienced a regular day since the school's building was forced to temporarily close in December for repairs. But Friday life should go back to normal as the school resumes operation in its own building again.
Danville Public Schools launches new mobile app
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Public Schools (DPS) announces the launch of their new mobile app. DPS said their app offers an opportunity for their employees and parents to have DPS news all in one place and to receive notifications from schools and the district. DPS also said getting...
Liberty University files motion to dismiss former employee's 'whistle-blower' lawsuit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Liberty University filed a motion through the Lynchburg Circuit Court to dismiss a former employee's lawsuit in its entirety. In November, Dr. John Markley, a former Administrator at LU, filed a lawsuit alleging he witnessed improper activities that would go against federal law. LU has refuted these claims.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat made at Henry County middle school
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A security alert was reported at Laurel Park Middle School in the form of a bomb threat on Friday. The threatening message was sent via social media and was reported to authorities by the recipient. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that they and school officials quickly took action to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Staying Active with the Roanoke 100 Miler
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — If you are wanting stay active and help meet your physical goals, the Roanoke 100 Miler can help make that happen with an event from January to April. Physical activities include running, hiking, and so much more. If you register by January 31st you can be included on the fun and also have free entry to the Blue Ridge Marathon's Slow K. Kaci got to see how the race will work and what's in store from the Roanoke Parks and Rec.
Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
'Absolutely traumatized': E.C. Glass students react to seven-hour lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass High School students are preparing to go back to school Thursday after spending all day Wednesday under a lockdown. Lynchburg City School officials announced the start of the lockdown at 8:20 this morning. Emily Staton, a senior at E.C. Glass, said that she...
Roanoke Fire Department extinguishes vacant house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A fire broke out at a vacant house Friday morning on Rorer Avenue SW, the Roanoke Fire-EMS said. RFEMS arrived to the scene and found flames coming from the back on both the first and second floors, but it was quickly extinguished. No injuries were...
1 man hospitalized in Roanoke officer-involved shooting, investigation underway: VSP
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Roanoke on Wednesday morning. At approximately 7:19 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a disorder in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW. One officer responded to the scene and found an agitated man outside on a sidewalk in the area.
Deputies in Henry County are investigating a breaking and entering of a business
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Deputies in Henry County are investigating a breaking and entering of a business. According to deputies, this incident happened at the Backlot Hair Design, located at 2293 Daniels Creek Road. Entry was made into the business where an undisclosed amount of items where stolen,...
'I thought the whole town would burn:' Eyewitnesses react to massive blaze in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford was rocked by a massive fire that burned through two businesses Friday morning. Eyewitnesses to the fire say that the blaze was the worst fire they'd ever seen. "I live in an apartment right across the street," said Vincent Bear. "And...
'Always been the top case:' LPD detective on the breakthrough in 2021 murder case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After nearly two years since the deadly shooting in June of 2021 that killed Erica Boykin, Lynchburg Police charged Markeem Dance with her murder on Tuesday. The lead investigator in the case is Detective Rob Miller. He said that the case couldn't have been solved...
'Crime will be punished:' community reacts to arrest in 2021 Lynchburg murder case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Many in the Lynchburg community finally feel some sort of justice, after police arrested a suspect yesterday in a shooting from the summer of 2021. After more than a year and a half with no answers, there's some form of peace for the family and friends of Erika Boykin, also known as Novaa, now that Markeem Dance, 23, is behind bars.
SEE IT: 2 businesses in downtown Bedford impacted by fire
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Firefighters knocked down a raging fire that broke out in Downtown Bedford on Friday morning that impacted two businesses. According to Officials, the fire began inside Sister to Sister Custom Catering & Cafe. The fire also impacted a surveying business next door, Peace of Mind Property Services Inc.
Danville Community College welcomes new Vice President of Workforce Services
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College welcomed a new Vice President of Workforce Services, Mark Funkey. Mr. Funkey comes to Danville Community College from Hastings, Nebraska, where he served as the Associate Dean of Instruction for the Health Sciences program at Nebraska Central Community College for two years. He served as Associate Dean of Instruction for the Central Community College Skilled and Technical Science Division, managing 12 unique programs with focuses on construction, energy, manufacturing and transportation.
