Danville, VA

Franklin County awarded over $400k for public safety equipment

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Franklin County has been awarded a grant of $438,239 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through its FY 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. The grant will be used to purchase vital public safety equipment, including electric power tools, fire hoses, radios and automated external defibrillators.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Doctor proposes 'MoveUP' app as solution to inadequate transportation in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Dr. J. Salmon spoke during public comments at the Lynchburg City Council meeting; something he said he's done many times before. Salmon is a local doctor who has noticed the impacts of poverty in our communities. He said a big contributor to generational poverty is a lack of effective transportation. So he presented his app: MoveUP. It's like Uber, but cheaper.
LYNCHBURG, VA
EC Glass providing counselors for students after all-day lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A 14-year-old boy is in custody after police say he threatened to harm the Principal of E.C. Glass high school on Wednesday. That threat prompted the high school into lockdown Wednesday. The school is running back to normal Thursday and school leaders are now doing...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Danville Public Schools launches new mobile app

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Public Schools (DPS) announces the launch of their new mobile app. DPS said their app offers an opportunity for their employees and parents to have DPS news all in one place and to receive notifications from schools and the district. DPS also said getting...
DANVILLE, VA
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat made at Henry County middle school

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A security alert was reported at Laurel Park Middle School in the form of a bomb threat on Friday. The threatening message was sent via social media and was reported to authorities by the recipient. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that they and school officials quickly took action to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Staying Active with the Roanoke 100 Miler

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — If you are wanting stay active and help meet your physical goals, the Roanoke 100 Miler can help make that happen with an event from January to April. Physical activities include running, hiking, and so much more. If you register by January 31st you can be included on the fun and also have free entry to the Blue Ridge Marathon's Slow K. Kaci got to see how the race will work and what's in store from the Roanoke Parks and Rec.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke Fire Department extinguishes vacant house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A fire broke out at a vacant house Friday morning on Rorer Avenue SW, the Roanoke Fire-EMS said. RFEMS arrived to the scene and found flames coming from the back on both the first and second floors, but it was quickly extinguished. No injuries were...
ROANOKE, VA
'Crime will be punished:' community reacts to arrest in 2021 Lynchburg murder case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Many in the Lynchburg community finally feel some sort of justice, after police arrested a suspect yesterday in a shooting from the summer of 2021. After more than a year and a half with no answers, there's some form of peace for the family and friends of Erika Boykin, also known as Novaa, now that Markeem Dance, 23, is behind bars.
LYNCHBURG, VA
SEE IT: 2 businesses in downtown Bedford impacted by fire

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Firefighters knocked down a raging fire that broke out in Downtown Bedford on Friday morning that impacted two businesses. According to Officials, the fire began inside Sister to Sister Custom Catering & Cafe. The fire also impacted a surveying business next door, Peace of Mind Property Services Inc.
BEDFORD, VA
Danville Community College welcomes new Vice President of Workforce Services

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College welcomed a new Vice President of Workforce Services, Mark Funkey. Mr. Funkey comes to Danville Community College from Hastings, Nebraska, where he served as the Associate Dean of Instruction for the Health Sciences program at Nebraska Central Community College for two years. He served as Associate Dean of Instruction for the Central Community College Skilled and Technical Science Division, managing 12 unique programs with focuses on construction, energy, manufacturing and transportation.
DANVILLE, VA

