ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWaLv_0kPwgpvb00

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday. Here is the predicted lineup.

Manchester United could be just three game away from their first piece of silverware under Erik Ten Hag. United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday.

It'll be a tough test with the opening game away at the City Ground, a stadium that Forest have been playing well at this season. Ten Hag's side will be looking to put a strong performance in during the first leg.

However, some senior players will be unavailable for Ten Hag during the opening leg tomorrow. Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho have all been ruled out of the tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvAgs_0kPwgpvb00

IMAGO / Sportimage

Casemiro returns to the side following his suspension against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. The Brazilian's return will bolster the side for such an important cup tie.

Ten Hag is unlikely to rotate too heavily due to it be the opening leg of a semi final tie. The expectation as things stand is for Ten Hag to set out a relatively full strength side for the game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Below you can find the predicted United lineup for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi final against Forest;

De Gea

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia

Fernandes, Casemiro, Fred

Garnacho, Weghorst, Rashford

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Everton are all over the place'

The successor to Frank Lampard as Everton boss is less clear than ever, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as talks with Marcelo Bielsa have seemingly hit an impasse. Bielsa had been the early frontrunner for the role but Edwards says he is unsurprised the ex-Leeds manager's interest is waning. "Can...
BBC

'I would prefer to be up against someone else' - Arteta on Guardiola

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists his friendship with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola will not be affected by the clubs going head-to-head for the Premier League title. The two managers face each other for the first time this season in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday and, after serving...
BBC

Rochdale sign striker D'Mani Mellor and left-back Owen Dodgson on loan

Rochdale have signed Wycombe Wanderers striker D'Mani Mellor and Burnley left-back Owen Dodgson on loan. Both players are products of Manchester United's academy system, and have joined until the end of the season. Mellor, 22, joined the Chairboys in the summer and has scored once in 12 games for Gareth...
BBC

'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'

When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
BBC

Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers

New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
BBC

Joe Gelhardt: Sunderland sign Leeds United striker on loan for rest of season

Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old will remain with the Black Cats until the end of the season after making 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign. Gelhardt becomes the Wearside club's third signing of the January window after...
CBS Sports

USMNT's Weston McKennie (Leeds and Arsenal) and Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) spice up transfer rumor mill

We've got tons of American soccer news to talk about as the United States men's national team take the field for the first time since the World Cup. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic have seen their names bubble up in the rumor mill as we approach the final week of the transfer deadline. I'm Mike Goodman, and we'll break it all down on Wednesday's edition of the Golazo Starting XI.
BBC

Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker

Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
BBC

Esther Morgan: Wales defender joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham

Wales defender Esther Morgan has joined FA Women's Championship side Sunderland on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season. Tottenham academy product Morgan has had previous loan spells at Leicester City and Coventry United. The 20-year-old full-back was sidelined for much of 2022 by a quad injury.
SB Nation

Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
BBC

Aberdeen: Jim Goodwin vows to repay 'courageous' board

Venue: Easter Road, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 28 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra and the BBC Sport website & app, text updates on the BBC Sport website & app. Jim Goodwin has vowed to repay the faith of Aberdeen's board and says "it would have...
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy