Track & Field Set to Host Penn State National Open
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State track & field team will return home to Happy Valley this weekend to host the Penn State National Open at the Indoor Multisport Facility and Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track. Events will begin on Friday, Jan. 27 and run through Saturday, Jan. 28.
Penn State Student-Athletes Earn Record Academic Performance in 2022 Fall Semester
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State student-athletes turned in another record-breaking semester by registering a 3.22 term grade-point average (GPA) in the 2022 fall semester. The Nittany Lions set fall and overall records (non-alternative grading) with 584 students (70%) with a 3.0 semester GPA and 302 Dean's List honorees (3.5 semester GPA). In addition, a record-breaking 74 students tallied a 4.0 semester with 16 carrying a 4.0 cumulative GPA.
Penn State Athletics Announces NIL Resource Partnerships with INFLCR and Accelerate Sports Ventures
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced agreements to bring additional Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) resources to its student-athletes. Athletics has partnered with INFLCR to bring the Nittany Lion Exchange to student-athletes to aid in their NIL opportunities. In addition, the department has been working with Accelerate Sports Ventures to produce NIL education and opportunities to student-athletes and all stakeholders.
No. 4 Men's Volleyball Hosts No. 3 Long Beach State on Wednesday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A battle between top-five men's volleyball teams will take place Wednesday at Rec Hall when No. 4 Penn State hosts No. 3 Long Beach State at 7 p.m. Both teams are undefeated with the Nittany Lions entering at 6-0 and The Beach at 4-0. FOLLOW THE ACTION.
No. 4 Penn State Falls 3-1 to No. 3 Long Beach State for First Loss of Season
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A top-five men's volleyball battle lived up to the hype Wednesday night at Rec Hall, but fourth-ranked Penn State came out on the wrong end of a matchup with No. 3 Long Beach State. The Nittany Lions fell 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 26-24, 27-25), dropping to 6-1 with their first loss of the season. The Beach remained unbeaten at 5-0. Penn State played a top-10 opponent for the third consecutive match. The Lions were coming off wins over No. 5 Pepperdine and No. 8 Stanford at the First Point Collegiate Challenge. The loss ended their 21-match regular season home winning streak.
Nittany Lions Suffer Road Loss at Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Penn State men's basketball team suffered a cold shooting night in a 65-45 road loss at Rutgers Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions, one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, shot a season-low 4-for-26 (15.4%) from 3-point range. Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 15 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy contributed 12 points apiece.
Janecke Named CHA Rookie of the Week
WINTRHOP, Mass.- Penn State women's ice hockey freshman Tessa Janecke picked up her fifth College Hockey America Rookie of the Week honor on Tuesday. The Orangeville, Ill. native compiled two goals and one assist in the series against Mercyhurst this past week. Her two goals came back-to-back in game two of the series on Monday as she scored the game-tying goal with 21 seconds left in the third period to send the game into overtime. Her second goal came as the game winner 22 seconds into the overtime period to secure the 3-2 victory and the series sweep of the Lakers.
