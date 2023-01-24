Read full article on original website
Stephanie Spake
5d ago
praying for the employee 🙏... but why in the heck are we trying to run after people's stealing from a store ? it's not worth it at all. especially if something real bad was to happen to you you'd be replaced the next day .
T V
5d ago
Not understanding why an employee would run after someone. She should have just wrote down the license plate number and make, model, color of vehicle and called the police. It seems like this employee went a little above & beyond. She must really love her job. But I am sorry she is hurt.
95.3 MNC
Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
wkzo.com
One injured in two vehicle Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Cass County shortly after midnight Saturday morning, January 28. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 28-year-old woman from Elkhart Indiana was heading north on Calvin Center Road south of Calvin Hill Street when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
19-year-old killed in Milton Twp. crash
A 19-year-old was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Milton Township.
95.3 MNC
Trial for Goshen armed robbery suspect delayed
The trial for a Goshen armed robbery suspect has been delayed. It happened in February of 2020, when two people met at Cabin Coffee in Goshen, after meeting online for a Facebook Marketplace sale. Goshen News reports that the victim was trying to buy two phones from 31-year-old LaSean Green.
Vehicle hits man in roadway at scene of Cass County crash
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while standing in the roadway observing an earlier crash early Saturday morning.
WWMT
Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Van Buren County
Van Buren County, Mich. — A man and a woman were found dead inside a home near Decatur on January 27, an apparent murder-suicide, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives from the Paw Paw post report the man and woman both suffered gunshot wounds. They were discovered Friday night...
WNDU
Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A central Indiana man was arrested in Marshall County after police say he was running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31. Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff`s Department were called around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 on reports of a man who was walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31. Dispatch also received reports of the same man running out in front of moving vehicles.
95.3 MNC
Man accused of shooting father refuses to show up in court
A man accused of shooting his father refused to appear in court for a second time. The shooting happened in November of 2020 at a home in the 2600 block of Stevens Street in Elkhart. Witnesses say that Dominique Edwards grabbed a pillow, went to his father’s bedroom and fired...
WWMTCw
Berrien County law enforcement officials respond to graphic Tyre Nichols body cam footage
Berrien County law enforcement officials sent out a letter following the release of the body camera footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police at a traffic stop. The county sheriff, prosecutor, local State Police and several other police chiefs singed on, saying they were "horrified" and "disgusted at...
95.3 MNC
Man charged in connection with November shooting in South Bend
A man has been charged in connection with a South Bend shooting that happened back in November. It was around 1:20 in the morning on Nov. 19 when police were called to the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a shooting. Police arrived and found a vehicle...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in, out of traffic on U.S. 31
A man was who was walking in and out of traffic on U.S. 31 was placed under arrest in Marshall County. It was around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, when officers say Thomas Witt, 31, of Crawfordsville, was seen seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6.
abc57.com
State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
abc57.com
Police identify two people killed in crash on M-139
BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have identified the two people killed in a crash on M-139, near Scherr Road, on Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, and 80-year-old Dolores Downey of Niles were killed in the crash. Police were called to the road at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for the incident.
WWMTCw
Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
Drunk driver arrested for hit-and-run crash involving West Michigan school bus: police
A 49-year-old woman was taken into police custody on Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a stop sign and collided with a school bus — all while intoxicated, authorities said.
WWMT
Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in Benton Harbor homicide
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reports that the three suspects involved in Leon Johnson's death have been identified and warrants have been authorized. The suspects have been identified as Immanuel Williams Jr., Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., and Denarion Evans. Williams was arrested by an MSP tactical team at an...
MSP investigating murder-suicide near Decatur
Police are investigating a murder-suicide that happened near Decatur Friday.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
Woman charged in alleged robbery leading to man’s death in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman is charged with murder after a Kalamazoo Township man was found dead in a burning home. Shawna Fay Kroeger, 32, was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 26, on one count of felony murder, second-degree arson, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court.
