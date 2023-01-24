ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Stephanie Spake
5d ago

praying for the employee 🙏... but why in the heck are we trying to run after people's stealing from a store ? it's not worth it at all. especially if something real bad was to happen to you you'd be replaced the next day .

T V
5d ago

Not understanding why an employee would run after someone. She should have just wrote down the license plate number and make, model, color of vehicle and called the police. It seems like this employee went a little above & beyond. She must really love her job. But I am sorry she is hurt.

