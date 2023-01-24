Read full article on original website
ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Jimmy Kimmel’s First Musical Guest Coldplay Perform “Clocks” for His 20th Anniversary: Watch
Jimmy Kimmel Live! celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first episode last night, and first musical guest Coldplay returned to the show to perform “Clocks,” perhaps with the aim of really rubbing Kimmel’s own mortality in his face. The performance had all the hallmarks we’ve come to...
Bad Bunny, Lizzo to Perform at 2023 Grammys; Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Reportedly Out
Awards season is back, and Bad Bunny and Lizzo are among the artists confirmed to take the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5th. Their fellow nominees Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, on the other hand, reportedly won’t perform at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5th.
Clark Announces New Thom Yorke-Produced Album Sus Dog, Shares “Town Crank”: Stream
Chris Clark, the electronic musician better known as simply Clark, will return May 26th with Sus Dog — his 10th studio album and first to prominently feature his voice. What’s more, longtime collaborator Thom Yorke executive produced the record and plays bass and sings on the track “Medicine.”
Elon Musk Says Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Was “Heart of the Show”
Elon Musk has shared some effusive praise about Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland following news he was charged with felony domestic violence. Naturally, Musk made the comment on his own social platform. After YouTuber Tim Pool reacted to Roiland’s ouster by tweeting,...
Haviah Mighty Doesn’t Need “Room Service” on New Single: Stream
Haviah Mighty has shared her first new music of the year today with the single “Room Service.”. Backed with a contemporary dancehall groove and infectious 808s, “Room Service” mimics the sleek extravagance of the five-star hotel Haviah sings and raps about — but this luxury is shrouded by impending heartbreak. The song’s narrator attempts to lure back a love interest who’s slipping away, reluctant to notice that the relationship has already reached the end of its rope: “I’m still number one speed dial, don’t switch it/ For you, I will fight any fine or ticket,” Haviah sings, subtly paying homage to her Carribbean background in some of the lyrics. “Your love for me, you go make me find it/ This Hennessy ago make me violent.”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Developing Tomb Raider Series for Amazon
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to write an upcoming series based on the popular video game-turned-action movie Tomb Raider for Amazon, per The Hollywood Reporter. Waller-Bridge, best known as the force behind Amazon’s hit black comedy Fleabag, will write the scripts for the series, though she doesn’t plan to star. The 2001 and 2018 film entries in the franchise starred Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, respectively, as its protagonist, the adventurous archaeologist Lara Croft.
Adam Scott Confronts Boy Meets World Cast About “Traumatic Experience” of Hug Snub
Adam Scott played the smooth-talking bully Griff Hawkins for three episodes of Boy Meets World, but off-camera as he revealed on a January 23rd episode of the nostalgia podcast Pod Meets World, it was Scott who worried about not being liked. Speaking to co-hosts Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Scott recounted what he lightheartedly referred to as a “traumatic experience.”
Gorillaz Drop New Song “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream
The animated icons of Gorillaz are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Cracker Island, and they’re preparing for its arrival by dropping the new single “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo. In a statement, real-life songwriter Damon Albarn said it was meant...
Adult Swim Cuts Ties with Justin Roiland, Will Recast Rick and Morty Roles
Adult Swim has cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland in the wake of news that he was charged with felony domestic violence, The Hollywood Reporter notes. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty in the animated hit, will be recast. “Adult Swim has ended its association with...
tvinsider.com
‘James at 15’ Actor Lance Kerwin Dies at 62
Actor Lance Kerwin has died. The performer, who is known for his work in shows like James at 15 and Salem’s Lot, was just 62 years old. News of Kerwin’s death was reportedly revealed by his daughter Savanah, according to Variety. Kerwin died Tuesday, January 24, in San Clemente, California, and an autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause of death.
Avatar Announce 2023 US Tour with Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture
Swedish metallers Avatar have mapped out a Spring 2023 US tour, featuring support from Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture. The tour will follow the release of Avatar’s upcoming ninth album, Dance Devil Dance, which arrives on February 17th. The outing begins April 28th in Omaha, Nebraska, and runs through a May 28th show in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
20 Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023
With the calendar flipping to 2023, a new year of metal and hard rock music is upon us. While it’s often hard to predict which bands will release new music in any given calendar year, a number of highly anticipated albums are already set in stone, while others will likely get announced in the coming weeks and months.
CoSign: Samia Gets Real
We’ve (re)rebranded our Artist of the Month series to CoSign, but it remains an accolade given to an up-and-coming artist or group who is poised for the big time. For January 2023, we’re highlighting Nashville singer-songwriter Samia and her vulnerable new album, Honey. “I’m debilitatingly existential. Everything has...
James Cameron Now Has Three of Top Five Highest-Grossing Films of All Time
Avatar: The Way of the Water has now taken in $2.05 billion at the worldwide box office, Variety reports, passing Avengers: Infinity Wars for the fifth spot on the list of highest-grossing movies of all time and giving director James Cameron three of the top five slots. The top earning...
Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single “Kandy”: Stream
Karin Dreijer has shared “Kandy,” the latest preview of their upcoming Fever Ray album Radical Romantics. Featuring a sticky electronic wind instrument loop, “Kandy” was written and co-produced with Dreijer’s brother and fellow member of The Knife, Olof Dreijer, who contributed to four tracks on the album. Not only does the song hearken back to their work in The Knife by using the same synth as “The Captain,” the accompanying video pays homage to the music video for “Pass This On.”
Randall Park’s Shortcomings Playfully Pokes at the Arthouse World: Sundance Review
This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: Ben is a jerk; Ben is miserable; Ben is a hypocrite. Most importantly, Ben is our protagonist. In Randall Park’s directorial debut, the bold choice is made to give us an almost completely unlikeable main...
Rick Ross Refuses to Ride in Teslas Because They Might Drive Him to the Police
Are you even the Boss if you’re not the boss of your own car? It’s a question Rick Ross has pondered, saying in his Instagram Stories that he refuses to ride in any Tesla in case it drives him to the police. “I won’t say I’ll never have...
Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In ‘It Ends With Us’; Baldoni Also Directing Sony And Wayfarer Studios‘ Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover Novel
EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are attached to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us, which is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Baldoni is also set to direct, with Christy Hall adapting the script. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath, who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Lively and Hoover are executive producing along with Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of Wayfarer, which is also co-financing. Hall is also producing. The story follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is...
