Read full article on original website
Related
Weather watching: Athens, NE Ga deal with thunderstorms, gusty winds
We are weather watching this morning: there is the chance of thunderstorms and even the small risk of a tornado for much of northeast Georgia through midday day, and a wind advisory in effect through midnight tonight. From WSB TV…. Much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia can expect heavy...
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
Truck fire on I-75 in Cherokee causes early morning traffic delays
A tractor-trailer fire on I-75 South near Acworth and the ensuing cleanup are causing traffic delays early Friday morning in Cherokee County.
LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
Weather Watch: Forsyth County under advisory for strong winds, thunderstorms beginning at midnight
Strong winds and rain are expected to arrive in Forsyth County on Wednesday, Jan. 25Photo byGetty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Peachtree City has issued two hazardous weather alerts for parts of north and central Georgia, including Forsyth County, on Tuesday, January 24.
Local briefs include bridge fix on Fowler Mill Road, called meeting of Clarke Co BOE
Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works says a temporary bridge is open to traffic on Fowler Mill Road. Construction of a permanent replacement for the bridge on Athens’ west side is expected to take up to three years to complete. The original bridge, which opened in 1931, has been closed after failing an inspection.
wrwh.com
White County Unemployment Rate 2.1 Percent In December
(Cleveland)- The preliminary unemployment rate in White County in December was 2.1 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from the revised November rate. The Georgia Department of Labor said Thursday that in White County the December labor force was 16,697, of those 16,343 were employed while 354 were unemployed. December’s rate matched the unemployment rate one year ago.
Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date
The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woodworking shop damaged by fire
A commercial woodworking shop in Gainesville was damaged after a fire Monday evening. According to Gainesville Fire Chief Brandon Ellis, the fire was reported at about 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Arriving crews found moderate smoke conditions after forcing entry into the rear...
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
Meet Roxy, Habersham County’s newest K-9 officer
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office has a new ‘paw’tner in town and she’s already sniffing out crime!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office welcomes K-9 Roxy to its squad. The department says...
wrwh.com
Russell Howard Strickland, Age 70 Cleveland
Russell Howard Strickland, age 70, of Cleveland, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Mr. Strickland was born on March 9, 1952 in Florida to the late James Howard Strickland and Maxine Adler Strickland. Russell was an avid musician and loved to play blues guitar. He will also be...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
wrwh.com
United Way Of White County Meets 2022 Goal
(Cleveland)- The United Way of White County has topped its 2022 campaign goal of $80,000, with the distribution of funding to more than a dozen local not-for-profit organizations scheduled for Feb. 23rd. “All of those who contributed to fundraising efforts cannot be thanked enough,” said Stacy Gray, president of the...
New Whataburger location in metro Atlanta opens this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The popular burger chain Whataburger will open its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with dining room set to open in a few weeks.
Deputies: 2 suspects force their way into Hall County home looking for someone, package
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested after Hall County Sheriff officials accused them of breaking into a Gainesville home. Deputies said they received reports of a home invasion that occurred at a home on Dennis Drive off Mountain View Road the night of Jan. 18th. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police Chief: Homelessness is a 'community issue'
The City of Gainesville has seen a recent increase in the number of homeless people in the area. Not including people housed in extended stays or living in their cars, there are over 150 accounted for homeless people in the city of Gainesville. Gainesville City Police Chief Jay Parrish spoke...
Monroe County native has made a lifetime of memories in four years as a UGA cheerleader
ATHENS, Ga. — A Monroe County woman who cheered for the University of Georgia national championship football teams is gearing up to say goodbye to her home away from home this semester. "My whole life, I always wanted to go to Georgia, and on top of that, I always...
Comments / 0