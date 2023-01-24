ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
White County Unemployment Rate 2.1 Percent In December

(Cleveland)- The preliminary unemployment rate in White County in December was 2.1 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from the revised November rate. The Georgia Department of Labor said Thursday that in White County the December labor force was 16,697, of those 16,343 were employed while 354 were unemployed. December’s rate matched the unemployment rate one year ago.
Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date

The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
Gainesville woodworking shop damaged by fire

A commercial woodworking shop in Gainesville was damaged after a fire Monday evening. According to Gainesville Fire Chief Brandon Ellis, the fire was reported at about 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Arriving crews found moderate smoke conditions after forcing entry into the rear...
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
Russell Howard Strickland, Age 70 Cleveland

Russell Howard Strickland, age 70, of Cleveland, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Mr. Strickland was born on March 9, 1952 in Florida to the late James Howard Strickland and Maxine Adler Strickland. Russell was an avid musician and loved to play blues guitar. He will also be...
Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
United Way Of White County Meets 2022 Goal

(Cleveland)- The United Way of White County has topped its 2022 campaign goal of $80,000, with the distribution of funding to more than a dozen local not-for-profit organizations scheduled for Feb. 23rd. “All of those who contributed to fundraising efforts cannot be thanked enough,” said Stacy Gray, president of the...
Gainesville Police Chief: Homelessness is a 'community issue'

The City of Gainesville has seen a recent increase in the number of homeless people in the area. Not including people housed in extended stays or living in their cars, there are over 150 accounted for homeless people in the city of Gainesville. Gainesville City Police Chief Jay Parrish spoke...
