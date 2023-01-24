We are learning more about the deaths of Jon and Tim Kinsley, executives of York County-based Kinsley Enterprises. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating. They said the brothers were heli-skiing near Mount McCrae in British Columbia, which is off-trail downhill skiing that is accessed by a helicopter. There was an avalanche, and they were buried in the snow, along with their guide.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO