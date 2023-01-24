Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Related
Sanditon at Sunset
A Sneak Peek at Season 3, Regency Era Ballroom Dancing and Inspired Cocktails. Your company is requested at WITF’s Regency-inspired celebration of Sanditon!. The evening will feature a Regency-era ballroom dance performance by Tapestry Historic Dance Ensemble, as well as hors d’oeuvres and dessert, signature cocktails, and a sneak peek of Sanditon’s third and final season.
'Get Frosted' at Hummelstown's 9th annual Winter Fling
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Hummelstown invites all to "Get Frosted" at their ninth annual Winter Fling this Friday and Saturday. The festival encourages people to visit "the coolest town in central Pennsylvania." Hummelstown's mayor, David Roeting, stopped by the FOX43 studio to spread excitement for the two-day event. "The winter...
abc27.com
Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
local21news.com
"Beyond School Walls" Program in Harrisburg S.D. aims to prepare students for careers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region and Capital Blue Cross is launching a new mentorship program with the Harrisburg School District. On Thursday, they welcomed a new class of students to their "Beyond School Walls" Program in hopes of preparing them for their post-graduation journey.
Parents, adult daughter ‘pre-planned their deaths’: coroner
Editor’s Note: This article was updated at 5:20 p.m. Thursday Jan. 26 to correct the headline and add more comments from Pamela Gay. A family of three found dead in their York County backyard Wednesday had a suicide pact, the coroner’s office said.
WGAL
York County community mourns deaths of Kinsley Enterprises executives
We are learning more about the deaths of Jon and Tim Kinsley, executives of York County-based Kinsley Enterprises. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating. They said the brothers were heli-skiing near Mount McCrae in British Columbia, which is off-trail downhill skiing that is accessed by a helicopter. There was an avalanche, and they were buried in the snow, along with their guide.
macaronikid.com
Upcoming Events for Kids in Dauphin County
Dauphin County has a lot of wonderful events and offerings for families over the next few months. Whether it's a visit to Olewine Nature Center, a hike around Wildwood Lake or one of the great events below there are so many fun things coming up for kids!. February 1 at...
Win Tickets to see Anastasia at the Luhrs Center
Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Anastasia at the Luhrs Center in Shippensburg – Wednesday, February 8 at 7:30pm!. Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Luhrs Center at last!. From the Tony Award®-winning creators of...
abc27.com
Harrisburg’s Omega Psi Phi chapter celebrates 100 years of brotherhood
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An important milestone for the Kappa Omega Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity in Harrisburg. “We keep telling the members here, old and young. Remember not any of us will ever see hundred years again that we can celebrate,” said Lance D. Freeman, chapter historian.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
tmpresale.com
Slaughter To Prevails event in Harrisburg, PA Apr 22nd, 2023 – presale passcode
The Slaughter To Prevail pre-sale passcode the internet has been searching for is available to our members to use This is your best chance to order tickets to experience Slaughter To Prevail in advance of the public. You may not get another chance to attend Slaughter To Prevail’s event in...
Success of 12-year project to enable 16 families to buy affordable homes celebrated
City officials and housing advocated Thursday marked the sale of the 16th and final home in a project to revitalize the 1500 block of Swatara Street in Harrisburg’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Tri-County Housing Development (TCHDC) partnered with the city of Harrisburg in 2010 to undertake the project to both...
PennLive.com
New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
WGAL
UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
abc27.com
Harrisburg car dealership owners charged for alleged deceptive business practices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a Harrisburg car dealership were charged after they obtained nearly $75,000 from allegedly selling unroadworthy vehicles or accepting down payments on vehicles that were never sold to customers. On Sep. 19, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of State Investigators notified the State Police Vehicle...
Win Tickets to see Rhythm of the Dance at the Strand Theatre
Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Rhythm of the Dance at the Strand Theatre in York – Thursday, March 9 at 7:30pm!. Contest ends February 26. This incredible live show creates a new era in Irish entertainment, containing a wealth of Irish talent, featuring World and Irish champion dancers, some of the finest Traditional musicians and singers who are a big hit everywhere.
wtae.com
'I will keep the doors of the House locked': Speaker Rozzi not wavering from decision to adjourn
PITTSBURGH — Just one day after adjourning the Pennsylvania House until late February, Speaker Mark Rozzi embarked on his statewide listening tour Wednesday, making his first stop at Carnegie Mellon University. Rozzi said he convened a bipartisan workgroup to "create bipartisan operating rules for the House and work to...
theburgnews.com
Coroner rules suicide in death of woman hit on State Street in Harrisburg
The death of a woman killed after being struck by multiple cars on State Street has been ruled a suicide. During a Thursday press conference, Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said that the woman, whose name has not been released, purposely lied down in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the 1600-block of State Street, where she was struck by two vehicles on Tuesday night.
Upcoming Gamut production pays homage to the demolished Old 8th Ward of Harrisburg during Black History Month
During Black History Month in February, Gamut Theatre Group and the Sankofa African American Theatre Company will present the Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg’s Old Eighth Ward production. The play aims to pay homage to the Old 8th Ward of Harrisburg, where hundreds of primarily black homes, black-owned businesses and facilities were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the 18th and 19th centuries.
3 died in central Pa. backyard during ‘family event,’ police say
Three people whose bodies were found Wednesday in the backyard of their York County home died in a “family event,” police said Thursday. James A. Daub, 62; Deborah A. Daub, 59; and Morgan E. Daub, 26, were found dead around 11:15 a.m. at 2098 Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township, police said. Police said a neighbor had called 911 and requested a welfare check.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 2