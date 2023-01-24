ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WITF

Sanditon at Sunset

A Sneak Peek at Season 3, Regency Era Ballroom Dancing and Inspired Cocktails. Your company is requested at WITF’s Regency-inspired celebration of Sanditon!. The evening will feature a Regency-era ballroom dance performance by Tapestry Historic Dance Ensemble, as well as hors d’oeuvres and dessert, signature cocktails, and a sneak peek of Sanditon’s third and final season.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

'Get Frosted' at Hummelstown's 9th annual Winter Fling

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Hummelstown invites all to "Get Frosted" at their ninth annual Winter Fling this Friday and Saturday. The festival encourages people to visit "the coolest town in central Pennsylvania." Hummelstown's mayor, David Roeting, stopped by the FOX43 studio to spread excitement for the two-day event. "The winter...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

York County community mourns deaths of Kinsley Enterprises executives

We are learning more about the deaths of Jon and Tim Kinsley, executives of York County-based Kinsley Enterprises. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating. They said the brothers were heli-skiing near Mount McCrae in British Columbia, which is off-trail downhill skiing that is accessed by a helicopter. There was an avalanche, and they were buried in the snow, along with their guide.
YORK COUNTY, PA
macaronikid.com

Upcoming Events for Kids in Dauphin County

Dauphin County has a lot of wonderful events and offerings for families over the next few months. Whether it's a visit to Olewine Nature Center, a hike around Wildwood Lake or one of the great events below there are so many fun things coming up for kids!. February 1 at...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WITF

Win Tickets to see Anastasia at the Luhrs Center

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Anastasia at the Luhrs Center in Shippensburg – Wednesday, February 8 at 7:30pm!. Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Luhrs Center at last!. From the Tony Award®-winning creators of...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WITF

Win Tickets to see Rhythm of the Dance at the Strand Theatre

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Rhythm of the Dance at the Strand Theatre in York – Thursday, March 9 at 7:30pm!. Contest ends February 26. This incredible live show creates a new era in Irish entertainment, containing a wealth of Irish talent, featuring World and Irish champion dancers, some of the finest Traditional musicians and singers who are a big hit everywhere.
YORK, PA
theburgnews.com

Coroner rules suicide in death of woman hit on State Street in Harrisburg

The death of a woman killed after being struck by multiple cars on State Street has been ruled a suicide. During a Thursday press conference, Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said that the woman, whose name has not been released, purposely lied down in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the 1600-block of State Street, where she was struck by two vehicles on Tuesday night.
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Upcoming Gamut production pays homage to the demolished Old 8th Ward of Harrisburg during Black History Month

During Black History Month in February, Gamut Theatre Group and the Sankofa African American Theatre Company will present the Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg’s Old Eighth Ward production. The play aims to pay homage to the Old 8th Ward of Harrisburg, where hundreds of primarily black homes, black-owned businesses and facilities were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the 18th and 19th centuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

3 died in central Pa. backyard during ‘family event,’ police say

Three people whose bodies were found Wednesday in the backyard of their York County home died in a “family event,” police said Thursday. James A. Daub, 62; Deborah A. Daub, 59; and Morgan E. Daub, 26, were found dead around 11:15 a.m. at 2098 Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township, police said. Police said a neighbor had called 911 and requested a welfare check.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WITF

WITF

