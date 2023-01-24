Read full article on original website
All Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale Changes Coming in Season 02
While Season 02 of Warzone 2 is still a few weeks away, Infinity Ward and Raven Software have revealed everything coming to the Battle Royale on Feb. 15. There's been a number of leaks and teases of what's to come ever since the announcement that Season 02, of both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, would be delayed until Feb. 15. In short tweets, Raven Software and Infinity Ward revealed that changes were coming to looting, Buy Stations and the Gulag.
Warzone 2 Devs Say Major Looting Changes Coming in Season 2
Though we're still a few weeks off from the roll out of Warzone 2 Season 2, Raven Software have confirmed just some of the changes coming to the battle royale on Feb. 15. Activision previously announced that the new season's content update would be coming a little later than expected, getting an almost two-week delay and launching on Feb. 15 rather than the expected Feb. 1.
Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life
Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
Warzone 2 Audio Changes Revealed for Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 is bringing some much-needed audio changes. Infinity Ward and Raven Software released a comprehensive preview of all the improvements coming to the game for Multiplayer, DMZ, and Battle Royale in Season 2. The update is set to drop on Feb. 15. Since Warzone...
Shroud Explains Why Warzone 2 DMZ Will "Always be Bad"
Call of Duty pro Michael "shroud" Grzesiek has revealed why he thinks Warzone 2's DMZ mode has been a flop. Perhaps one of Warzone 2's most anticipated features ahead of its release, DMZ captured the attentions of plenty of players owing to comparisons made to Escape From Tarkov. Much of the hype came via leaks, which revealed hints at what the mode was shaping up to be.
New PlayStation Patent Would Punish Toxic Players and Reward Others
Toxicity is a very big problem with online gaming, and companies are constantly looking for new ways to make things more welcoming. A newly discovered patent from PlayStation indicates that the company is attempting to do just that, with a system that would reward players for good behavior, and punish those that make games less enjoyable for others. Rewards would include things like medals and "virtual points," while toxic players would have their actions reviewed by a human moderator, and players would be given a chance to appeal any potential punishments.
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
How Many New Heroes Are Coming in Overwatch 2 Season 3?
A new year ushers in a fresh batch of Overwatch 2 content. Season 2 of the game is still underway, but the first major update of 2023, beginning Season 3, will bring awaited changes to the game. These include, potentially, new heroes, maps and balance changes. Here's what we know about the new heroes coming with Overwatch 2's Season 3.
‘GoldenEye 007’ on the Switch proves that sometimes, dead is better
When GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo Switch was announced back in September, nostalgic gamers across the world rejoiced. Rare‘s iconic first-person shooter made waves when it originally launched in 1997, yet its complicated licensing deal between Nintendo and Rare’s owner Microsoft suggested that it would have a quiet death in the history books, despite rumblings of a remake in 2008 that never made it to release.
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
Fortnite The Kid LAROI Cup: All Rewards, How to Play
Fortnite is partnering with superstar Australian rapper The Kid LAROI to bring an exclusive, limited-time event to the game this week. In addition to an in-game concert and Afterparty, players will also be able to compete in the Kid LAROI Cup, a special tournament with cosmetic rewards. Following the concert...
How to Improve Overwatch 2 FPS and Performance
Overwatch 2 is a fast paced first-person shooter that requires decent computer performance to play at a high level. In order to run Overwatch 2 properly, Blizzard has a list of system requirements that tell players the minimum specifications to run the game. It is suggested to ensure that your...
Infinity Ward Confirms More Cash and Buy Station Changes in Warzone 2 Season 2
Ahead of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2, Infinity Ward has revealed some of the changes that'll be heading to the battle royale on Feb. 15. Activision previously announced that the new season's content update would be coming a little later than expected, getting an almost two-week delay and launching on Feb. 15 rather than the expected Feb. 1.
Hogwarts Legacy Game Length Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy's director has revealed just how long it might take to complete the game. Like many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy is going to feature a number of different areas to explore and side quests to complete. And while there is a main story path that players will be able to follow, the game's vast scope means that the time it will take to reach the credits will be much different for virtually everyone that experiences it.
Overwatch 2 Soujorn and Mercy to Receive Nerfs
Overwatch 2's meta could be shaking up soon. In the wake of consistent complaints by Overwatch 2 players, heroes Sojourn and Mercy have reportedly been lined up for changes in an upcoming update to the game. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming nerfs to Sojourn and Mercy.
Apex Expert Identifies "Overpowered" Gun for Hardcore Royale
Apex Legends' Hardcore Royale, the game's answer to Call of Duty's hardcore mode, launched alongside the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event. Despite the mode set to challenge even the toughest players, one Apex expert has picked out a gun that could dominate the matches. Hardcore Royale is a bit of a...
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Might be Delayed
With the new League of Legends season beginning earlier this month, players have been able to experience numerous changes to champions and items. League of Legends patches typically release every two weeks, which allows the game to feel fresh and balanced whenever players grind the game. The only time that patch updates are not released as scheduled is during holiday seasons, like the recent winter break. With these tendencies in mind, Riot Games may not be able to release the upcoming Patch 13.2 on time.
Overwatch 2 Events Calendar 2023
Overwatch 2 is constantly having new events. Here's what you can expect this year in Overwatch 2023's event calendar.
Is a Nintendo Direct Happening in February 2023?
Fans are hoping for a Nintendo Direct to highlight the variety of games coming out this year. So can we expect to see one this February?
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
