Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Tupelo man arrested for Grand Larceny
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested 42-year-old Robert Blake Thomas for Grand Larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a Larceny that occurred at Tupelo Upholstery on 2520 South President Street. A customer claimed that a felony amount of hand tools was taken from a vehicle under repair.
wtva.com
Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence. Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact. The 58-year-old woman...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Inmate collapsed and later died, Lee County sheriff said
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County sheriff held a news conference on Thursday about the death of an inmate. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson identified the inmate as Shawn Perrigin.
wtva.com
Investigation leads to felony drug arrest of Tupelo man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. The arrest happened at the Motel...
wtva.com
Mississippi bill aims to recruit volunteer firefighters
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters in the Magnolia State are hoping to find new ways to bring in more recruits to their volunteer ranks. "The volunteer fire service not only in Mississippi is suffering, it's suffering nationwide," New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said. Whiteside is also the vice...
wtva.com
Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February. Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together. Nettie Davis trial date is set for Monday,...
wtva.com
New officers added to Starkville Police force
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police added three new officers to its ranks. Mayor Lynn Spruill conducted the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday for officers Cole Britt, Oscar Moreno and Tyjour Jones. This comes as thousands of law enforcement agencies work to find new recruits.
wtva.com
Sheriff: Man barricaded self from deputies in Monroe County
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly barricaded himself from sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in Monroe County. Douglas Boyton, 42, faces charges of violation of protection order, disturbance of the peace, failure to comply and resisting arrest. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
wtva.com
Fulton mayor launches fitness challenge
FULTON, County (WTVA) - Mayor Emily Quinn wants her community to join her fitness challenge so they can earn the Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) "Healthy Town Healthy" grant. Mayor Quinn knows in today's times people are too busy to work out so that is why she has launched her challenge. She says that there are ways you can work and still be active.
wcbi.com
Second Columbus public works employee arrested for gas theft
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Columbus public works employee is arrested in a gas theft investigation. 43-year-old Kendrick Walker was charged with embezzlement. His arrest comes after Deountray Roby was also arrested and charged with the same crime. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly...
wtva.com
State trooper arrested for animal cruelty in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. - Mississippi state trooper Raphael McClain was arrested and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to cat or dog. Calhoun City police say they are still waiting for more information for possible misdemeanor charges. A judge set bond at $5,000.
wtva.com
Teens charged with felonies after party in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three teenagers face charges for allegedly shooting at someone at a party in Saltillo. Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes confirmed the arrests of Christopher Tate, 14; Coy Harris, 15; and James Long, 17. They face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will be...
wtva.com
Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon (January 24, 2023) in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory.
wtva.com
Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown. The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
wtva.com
Pedestrian hit in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- WTVA is receiving word of a pedestrian hit by a car on South Lehmberg Road and Cypress Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Columbus fire and police responded. We're told the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital. We have reached out to Columbus police for more information.
wtva.com
Fulton offering social media internships; deadline is Friday
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton is looking for students to become social media interns. They can be high school students or students at Itawamba Community College (ICC). Mayor Emily Quinn said there are elements in her position as mayor that need more attention. That is why this...
wtva.com
Another successful year for CDF's Ignite conference
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A special conference Thursday in Tupelo offered local professionals a chance to improve leadership skills. This was the sixth year for the Community Development Authority (CDF) to sponsor its Ignite program. The annual conference draws world-class speakers. "This is a new way to communicate leadership skills...
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Rizzo
Rizzo is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Jan. 27, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
wtva.com
Fire destroyed home in Columbus Thursday night
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a house in Columbus Thursday night. It happened at a home on 71 Azalea Drive at around 10 p.m. Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Department said everyone got out. The fire did not injure anyone. The family lost everything.
wtva.com
Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff confirmed the...
Comments / 0