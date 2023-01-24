ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival introduces the documentary competition ‘Going Varsity in Mariachi’

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Mariachi music is taking over a South Texas high school! A varsity is filling its auditorium, with the sounds of trumpets, guitarrón, and violin, during an energetic documentary that captures the highs and lows of Edinburg North High School’s Mariachi Oro as they strive for the state championship.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival introduces the world of competitive scholastic mariachi through a story that includes “tough love, finely tuned empathy, and a fiery passion for the music.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqnFk_0kPwdi6N00 Going Varsity in Mariachi
Going Varsity in Mariachi

The project follows coach Abel Acuña guiding the varsity band through a steep competition season and a fraught year in their adolescent lives. Team captains Abby, Marlena , and Bella also give a glimpse of the band’s skills, life challenges, work ethic, and charm.

Created by Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn , the filmmakers transport their audience into the “symphonically, aesthetically, and emotionally vibrant world” of mariachi music while exploring identity, cultural roots, and pressing social issues.

From Sebastián Yatra, Bad Bunny, to Shakira: 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro’s complete list of nominees

Two Latino films were inducted in 2022 into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress

Screening Times

In Person
  • Jan. 22 2:00PM EST Park Avenue Theatre PARK CITY
  • Jan. 24 11:45PM EST Broadway Centre Cinemas - 3 SALT LAKE CITY
  • Jan. 25 8:00PM EST Prospector Square Theatre PARK CITY
  • Jan. 26 10:45AM EST Library Center Theatre PARK CITY
  • Jan. 27 8:25PM EST Rose Wagner Center SALT LAKE CITY
Online
  • Jan. 24 10:00AM EST Available Until Jan. 30 1:55AM EST

Comments / 0

 

