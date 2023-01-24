The 2023 Sundance Film Festival introduces the documentary competition ‘Going Varsity in Mariachi’

Mariachi music is taking over a South Texas high school! A varsity is filling its auditorium, with the sounds of trumpets, guitarrón, and violin, during an energetic documentary that captures the highs and lows of Edinburg North High School’s Mariachi Oro as they strive for the state championship.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival introduces the world of competitive scholastic mariachi through a story that includes “tough love, finely tuned empathy, and a fiery passion for the music.”

The project follows coach Abel Acuña guiding the varsity band through a steep competition season and a fraught year in their adolescent lives. Team captains Abby, Marlena , and Bella also give a glimpse of the band’s skills, life challenges, work ethic, and charm.

Created by Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn , the filmmakers transport their audience into the “symphonically, aesthetically, and emotionally vibrant world” of mariachi music while exploring identity, cultural roots, and pressing social issues.

