New York State

Madonna biopic canceled: The reason behind the project not moving forward

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

Bad news for fans of the Queen of pop. The highly anticipated biopic, directed by Madonna herself, will not be released anytime soon, as it was reported by Variety, detailing that the project starring Julia Garner has been scrapped, following the announcement of her world tour.

Multiple sources confirmed to the publication tha t Madonna is focusing entirely on her tour, which already has some sold out dates in New York, London and Paris. News about the long awaited biopic started back in 2020, and it was first announced that the first script would be written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, however it would be Erin Cressida Wilson, who ultimately took over the project with a second script.

Madonna’s biopic also caused some controversy when casting for the coveted role started, as rumors about a ‘Madonna bootcamp’ leaked, involving ‘Euphoria’ star Alexa Demie, Bebe Rexha and even Florence Pugh. Garner was given the opportunity to portray Madonna following weeks of intense challenges.

This is a bittersweet moment for fans of the legendary musician, as she recently announced ‘The Celebration Tour’ starting July 15 and including some special guests, highlighting the best moments of her successful career.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said, with the official announcement detailing that ‘The Celebration Tour’ will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.”

