Sebastopol, CA

Oscar-winning art director of ‘Avatar’ lists sprawling wine country estate for $4.3M

By David Caraccio
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

An Academy Award-winning special effects artist is selling his sprawling Sonoma County estate that stands among soaring redwood trees for $4.3 million — and, yes, there’s a home theater.

The Mediterranean-style estate — at 811 Jonive Rd #1 in Sebastopol, California — sits on a ridge on five acres of lush terrain. The single-level home spans 6,300 square feet with five bedrooms, six bathrooms. There is a one-bedroom guest house on the property, too.

Robert Stromberg owns the home, which was built in 2006. He won two Oscars for Best Art Direction for “Avatar” and “Alice in Wonderland.” He’s worked on “Maleficent,” “Game of Thrones” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“My favorite part of this home is obviously the screening room, where I found much of my inspiration for my works and enjoyed time with friends and family,” Stromberg said. in a statement “This home offers privacy and a tranquil setting that we have cherished over the years.”

Beyond a large roundabout driveway and stunning Italian fountain is the entrance to the home, where beautiful glass and metal front doors open up to an elegant entryway flanked with marble columns and a custom chandelier. The home’s professional kitchen, with marble countertops and high-end appliances, opens into an expansive living-room with a custom curved ceiling. A 1,600-bottle wine room is located next to the large formal dining room.

A primary suite wing contains a library with a fireplace, a laundry room and a 1,000-square-foot bedroom with a balcony, private gym, sitting room and fireplace, and a spa-like bathroom.

Across the way in the opposite wing are three big bedrooms, two full baths and another laundry room.

Outside, across meticulous landscaping, are several outdoor dining patios and private gardens. A trail leads from the grounds to a secluded redwood grove.

“This custom home has been thoughtfully designed to enjoy the breathtaking views and the gorgeous grounds, for which Sonoma County is famous,” said listing agent Dave Carpenter with Coldwell Banker Realty. “The quality and finishes of the home’s construction are evident throughout, from the imported travertine to the oversized, arched windows.”

