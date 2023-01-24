We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I love my vacuums. Yes, we have two: A Dyson small ball (the big ones are way too heavy for me to vacuum with comfortably, and was definitely too heavy for me to carry up and down the stairs when we lived in a two-story house) and a cordless that was a (requested) Mother’s Day present that has for real changed my everyday life.

5 DAYS AGO