NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Clemson at Tennessee

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway details bizarre injury: ‘My balls exploded’
Clemson basketball guard Brevin Galloway added some painful details to what the university labeled an “abdominal issue” Thursday night. Galloway doesn’t know why “my balls and my nut sack were exploded.” All Galloway did was lift in the morning and take a nap. Then, just three hours later, he had undergone surgery to reduce his testicles back to their normal size. “I don’t know what happened to my balls,” Galloway said in a video posted to his Instagram. “I guess they were trying to be like basketballs. “But we made it. Now, I’m going to be spoiled for the next 48 hours, and...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee Vols drop incredibly hilarious video from their win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols dropped an incredibly hilarious video on Wednesday that recaps their win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. This video won’t be for everyone. Some folks might not “get it”. But I recommend giving it a shot because it’s tremendous content. There’s...
WYFF4.com
Clemson falls at Georgia Tech, 85-74
ATLANTA — (Clemson Athletics) Despite a season-high 26 points from Amari Robinson,, Georgia Tech downed Clemson 85-74 on Thursday night inside McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 11-10 on the year, 2-8 in ACC play, while the loss drops the Tigers to 13-9, 4-6 in ACC play.
New Development With BJ Gibson Could Bode Well For Gamecocks
BJ Gibson's timing of his recent decommitment from Tennessee's baseball program could be a good sign for South Carolina's football program in his recruitment.
wspa.com
First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department
First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. Medical identity theft: Why your medical records …. We have reported on a lot of scams that can affect your wallet, but one alarming trend can impact both your money and your health: medical identity theft. Medical identity...
South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project
(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
livingupstatesc.com
The Jones Oyster Co. brings fresh seafood to downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Jones Oyster Co. recently opened its doors, bringing fresh seafood and a coastal vibe to downtown Greenville. “We’ve been here only a few weeks, and almost, literally, everything on the menu is seafood,” Table 301 Corporate Chef Rodney Freidank said. “It’s just a small space right in downtown. We wanted it to be a cozy, regulars kind of place where people could just relax and have a good time. It’s not really very upscale, you know, but it’s all about fresh seafood. We’re bringing in the freshest stuff we can get.”
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. South Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Lockheed Martin tested its new, advanced F-16 Block 70 fighter jet Tuesday in Greenville, S.C.
Retail and dining center starting to take shape in Anderson
A retail and dining center in Anderson is finally coming to life after months of anticipation.
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
myclintonnews.com
The Hollywild Animal Park
Guest Column — Hollywild. The Love of Zoos and circuses are a part of the Childhood experience and happiness. The love of animals and Living Things have always Forever fascinated the Young and kid at heart. Riding horses, walking your dog, hearing a Pet Parakeet bird, and playing with a Pet hamster have brought out the Child in all of us. Families who take their children to zoos makes the children appreciate all of God’s creation.
1 dead after crash in Anderson Co.
One person is dead following a two-car crash this afternoon in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Husband posts encouraging update on Georgia woman shot in road rage shooting on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The husband of the woman shot in what deputies are calling a road rage shooting along Interstate 85 has posted an update on her recovery on social media. Oconee County deputies said they got a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 about...
WYFF4.com
Driver airlifted after crash involving car and train near Clemson, troopers say
VALLEY VIEW, S.C. — A driver was airlifted after being struck by a train, according to Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Ridgeway says that troopers were dispatched a little after 12:25 p.m. to Carradine Road near Shiloh Road in Valley View. MORE HEADLINES:. According to...
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
FOX Carolina
Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
FOX Carolina
As Judson Mill opens new Hub, we look at how mill revitalization impacts surrounding communities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Judson Mill District held a grand opening Thursday for what they’re calling the Jud Hub. It will offer meeting and gathering space for nonprofits and organizations. It’s just one more step on a long mill revitalization project. Developers say the Jud Hub...
Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday afternoon days after a crash in Boiling Springs. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred around 12:58 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Old Furnace Road on January 11th. The coroner identified the man as 26-year-old William Sigafoos, of Spartanburg. The crash […]
The Greeneville Sun
