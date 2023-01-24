NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Clemson at Tennessee

Clemson basketball guard Brevin Galloway added some painful details to what the university labeled an “abdominal issue” Thursday night. Galloway doesn’t know why “my balls and my nut sack were exploded.” All Galloway did was lift in the morning and take a nap. Then, just three hours later, he had undergone surgery to reduce his testicles back to their normal size. “I don’t know what happened to my balls,” Galloway said in a video posted to his Instagram. “I guess they were trying to be like basketballs. “But we made it. Now, I’m going to be spoiled for the next 48 hours, and...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO