ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Clemson at Tennessee

By Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XbU5_0kPwaZvf00

Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel looks on after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway details bizarre injury: ‘My balls exploded’

Clemson basketball guard Brevin Galloway added some painful details to what the university labeled an “abdominal issue” Thursday night. Galloway doesn’t know why “my balls and my nut sack were exploded.” All Galloway did was lift in the morning and take a nap. Then, just three hours later, he had undergone surgery to reduce his testicles back to their normal size. “I don’t know what happened to my balls,” Galloway said in a video posted to his Instagram. “I guess they were trying to be like basketballs. “But we made it. Now, I’m going to be spoiled for the next 48 hours, and...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson falls at Georgia Tech, 85-74

ATLANTA — (Clemson Athletics) Despite a season-high 26 points from Amari Robinson,, Georgia Tech downed Clemson 85-74 on Thursday night inside McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 11-10 on the year, 2-8 in ACC play, while the loss drops the Tigers to 13-9, 4-6 in ACC play.
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department

First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. Medical identity theft: Why your medical records …. We have reported on a lot of scams that can affect your wallet, but one alarming trend can impact both your money and your health: medical identity theft. Medical identity...
GREENWOOD, SC
The Center Square

South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project

(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
livingupstatesc.com

The Jones Oyster Co. brings fresh seafood to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Jones Oyster Co. recently opened its doors, bringing fresh seafood and a coastal vibe to downtown Greenville. “We’ve been here only a few weeks, and almost, literally, everything on the menu is seafood,” Table 301 Corporate Chef Rodney Freidank said. “It’s just a small space right in downtown. We wanted it to be a cozy, regulars kind of place where people could just relax and have a good time. It’s not really very upscale, you know, but it’s all about fresh seafood. We’re bringing in the freshest stuff we can get.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
myclintonnews.com

The Hollywild Animal Park

Guest Column — Hollywild. The Love of Zoos and circuses are a part of the Childhood experience and happiness. The love of animals and Living Things have always Forever fascinated the Young and kid at heart. Riding horses, walking your dog, hearing a Pet Parakeet bird, and playing with a Pet hamster have brought out the Child in all of us. Families who take their children to zoos makes the children appreciate all of God’s creation.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday afternoon days after a crash in Boiling Springs. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred around 12:58 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Old Furnace Road on January 11th. The coroner identified the man as 26-year-old William Sigafoos, of Spartanburg. The crash […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

489
Followers
5K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy