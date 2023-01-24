The UA Little Rock Staff Senate helped 30 families of students and employees during the 2022 Holiday Season with the annual Helping Hands Campaign. The Helping Hands Campaign provides holiday meal baskets for UA Little Rock employees and students who would otherwise not be able to provide a traditional holiday dinner for their families. The campaign has assisted with meeting the needs of dozens of families for more than 20 years.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO