Little Rock, AR

ualr.edu

Staff Senate Campaign Helps UA Little Rock Families

The UA Little Rock Staff Senate helped 30 families of students and employees during the 2022 Holiday Season with the annual Helping Hands Campaign. The Helping Hands Campaign provides holiday meal baskets for UA Little Rock employees and students who would otherwise not be able to provide a traditional holiday dinner for their families. The campaign has assisted with meeting the needs of dozens of families for more than 20 years.
UA Little Rock School of Business Earns Reaccreditation from AACSB

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Business has received an extension of its accreditation from AACSB, the world’s largest business education alliance. “Congratulations to the School of Business,” Provost Ann Bain said. “The School of Business has earned reaccreditation thanks to the dedication, expertise, and commitment of the leadership team, faculty, and staff.”
Staff Senate to Hold Helping Hands Fundraiser at Chipotle Feb. 7

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Staff Senate will hold a fundraiser at Chipotle on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to raise money for holiday food baskets for UA Little Rock employees and students. The fundraiser will be held at Chipotle, 100 S. University Ave., from 4-8 p.m. Chipotle will donate...
