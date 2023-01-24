Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Iowans speak out against bill that would limit SNAP benefits during House subcommittee hearing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowans are speaking out against aproposed plan they say will make it harder for people in need to feed their families. Nearly 40 House Republicans signed off on the bill, which would limit which Iowans qualify for public assistance programs, such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
AOL Corp
More cities and states make homeless encampments a crime, leaving low-income people with few options
As the number of people experiencing homelessness increases across the country, more cities and states have passed laws making it illegal to live out of tents and cars or sleep in public spaces. More than 100 jurisdictions have had such bans on the books for years, according to the National...
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
NBCMontana
Bill to increase per diem rates moves through the Legislature
HELENA, Mont. — The House gave preliminary approval on Tuesday to a bill that would increase per diem rates for the lodging and meals of legislators during the session, a biennial hot potato that often sees lawmakers voting against their interest in order to avoid the thorny optics of supporting a greater payout for their time in Helena.
POLITICO
Republicans on both ends of the Capitol are training their fire on a familiar punching bag: All aspects of Washington D.C.'s local governance decisions.
What's happening: With the House now under Republican control, GOP lawmakers from both sides of the Capitol are turning to one of their favorite targets: deep-blue Washington D.C. and its local lawmaking. Some examples in the first weeks of the new Congress:. Changes to its criminal code: Lawmakers, led by...
Washington could join Utah as strictest states for blood alcohol levels while driving
A new bill in the legislature would lower the limit from .08 to .05
KELOLAND TV
County-seat relocation bill cruises thru SD Senate
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More voters in a county would have to sign a petition in order to hold an election about moving the county seat to a different community under legislation that cleared the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday. Senators voted 31-4 along party lines for SB-56 from...
Schatz: Nine Indian Affairs bills signed into law
News Release U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs On January 6, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, issued the following statement celebrating President Biden signing nine Indian Affairs bills into law: S. 989, the Native American ...
3 News Now
Nebraska state senator proposes legal framework for pet insurance
Insurers would have a clearer framework for creating pet insurance policies in the state through a proposal in the Nebraska Legislature. State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln introduced Legislative Bill 296, the Pet Insurance Act, which would establish a legal framework for the policies and consumer protections for the growing industry.
Cannabis Bills In Delaware And Hawaii, MMJ In South Dakota, Taxes In OR And More
Cannabis Legalization Legislation In Delaware, A Hearing Is Coming Soon. Delaware lawmakers filed complementary cannabis legalization bills that would end prohibition, bringing a basic regulatory framework for the cannabis market in the state, reported Marijuana Moment. Rep. Ed Osienski (D), who sponsored the legislation (HB 1 and HB 2 Bills),...
Idaho Senate committee introduces bill to prohibit ‘vaccine materials’ in food
The Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee introduced a bill on Tuesday that would mandate consumers be made aware in labeling if “vaccine materials” are in food. Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, introduced the bill, saying it simply adds a section to existing code because people want to know what’s in their food. The bill would […] The post Idaho Senate committee introduces bill to prohibit ‘vaccine materials’ in food appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Proposed bill would change Michigan's fireworks law
A new bill in the Michigan Senate aims to lessen the number of days fireworks can be shot off in the state around holidays.
Omaha streetcar debate rolls into the Nebraska Legislature
Though Omaha city officials have greenlighted the $300 million-plus urban streetcar project, a Nebraska lawmaker is waving the caution flag and has proposed legislation that could disrupt the flow.
Chronicle
Washington State Senator’s Bill Cracking Down on Repeat DUI Offenders Advances
For the third consecutive year, an anti-impaired driving bill sponsored by state Sen. Mike Padden has been approved by the state Senate Law and Justice Committee. The bill now goes to the state Senate Transportation Committee. Previous versions of the bill were passed by the full state Senate during the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions, including unanimously last year, before dying in the state House.
Proposed legislation could kill or restrict carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa
A spate of bills introduced in the Iowa Senate this week would severely restrict ongoing plans by three companies to build pipelines to transport captured carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in the state. Five bills introduced by Sen. Jeff Taylor, a Sioux Center Republican, would curtail eminent domain opportunities for hazardous liquid pipeline companies, limit […] The post Proposed legislation could kill or restrict carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0