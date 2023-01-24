Aussie-Inspired Outback Steakhouse to Open in Whitehall Township

Outback Steakhouse, the Florida-based international chain of Australian-inspired restaurants, received final land development plan approval last Wednesday, Jan 18, from the Whitehall Township Planning Commission for a new location at 1300 Grape St, according to reporting from local media outlet WFMZ .

A representative from Outback Steakhouse did not immediately return a request for comment, nor confirm when the restaurant might open.

The new location, which sits opposite the Whitehall Mall, joins two existing Lehigh Valley Outback outposts and will see immediate competition from a number of nearby businesses including Longhorn Steakhouse, Mission BBQ, Chili’s, and Red Lobster.

Nevertheless, with more than 1,000 locations spread across 23 countries, Outback’s signature offerings such as the Bloomin’ Onion, Melbourne Porterhouse, Grilled Chicken on the Barbie, and Bloomin’ Burger will doubtlessly attract a loyal clientele when its Whitehall location opens.

As the company writes on its official website , “We pride ourselves on serving up variety; our unbeatable steak cuts are complemented by delicious choices of chicken, ribs, seafood, and pasta at a price for everyone.”

