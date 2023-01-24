ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Now Philadelphia

Aussie-Inspired Outback Steakhouse to Open in Whitehall Township

By Drew Pittock
What Now Philadelphia
What Now Philadelphia
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2jtd_0kPwZGnH00

Outback Steakhouse, the Florida-based international chain of Australian-inspired restaurants, received final land development plan approval last Wednesday, Jan 18, from the Whitehall Township Planning Commission for a new location at 1300 Grape St, according to reporting from local media outlet WFMZ .

A representative from Outback Steakhouse did not immediately return a request for comment, nor confirm when the restaurant might open.

The new location, which sits opposite the Whitehall Mall, joins two existing Lehigh Valley Outback outposts and will see immediate competition from a number of nearby businesses including Longhorn Steakhouse, Mission BBQ, Chili’s, and Red Lobster.

Nevertheless, with more than 1,000 locations spread across 23 countries, Outback’s signature offerings such as the Bloomin’ Onion, Melbourne Porterhouse, Grilled Chicken on the Barbie, and Bloomin’ Burger will doubtlessly attract a loyal clientele when its Whitehall location opens.

As the company writes on its official website , “We pride ourselves on serving up variety; our unbeatable steak cuts are complemented by delicious choices of chicken, ribs, seafood, and pasta at a price for everyone.”



Keep up with What Now Philadelphia’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Outback Steakhouse could soon be bloomin’ at Lehigh Valley Mall

One of the nation’s largest chains of steakhouses might soon be bloomin’ at Lehigh Valley Mall. Representatives of Tampa, Florida-based Bloomin’ Brands Inc., which owns and operates Outback Steakhouse, appeared Jan. 18 before the Whitehall Township Planning Commission with plans for a 4,800-square-foot restaurant. Bloomin’ Brands is eyeing an existing parking field at 1300 Grape St., said Lee A. Rackus, the township’s bureau chief of planning, zoning and development.
Kendra M.

Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’

Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Laurys Station | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history, this time traveling to the village of Laurys Station in North Whitehall Township. Mike speaks with Pastor James Gottwald and historian Keith Butler from St. John's United Church of Christ to...
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Warehouse developer Indus Realty Trust buys South Whitehall land for $2.3M

Indus Realty Trust, a developer and manager of industrial properties, has purchased 11 acres in South Whitehall Township for $2.3 million. The New York-based company plans to put a 90,000-square-foot warehouse on the 1215 Hausman Road property, which was owned earlier by Lee Butz. There is a barn on the property that will be razed to clear the way for construction and a parking lot.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Boston

L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location

PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham. 
FREEPORT, ME
NorthcentralPA.com

Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?

Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lvpnews.com

King George Inn site discussed

At the beginning of the South Whitehall commissioners meeting Board President Diane Kelly welcomed Jacob Roth, who was appointed to the board at a special meeting on Nov. 30, 2022. There were several presentations, the first was a public hearing. Commissioners approved the intermunicipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada

Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
YORK COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Freight terminal spanning nearly 2M square feet on Route 309 is up for review

A massive freight facility in the works for years along Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township is the focus of reviews that could finally pave the way for construction. Kay Lehigh LLC, sharing a Lower Macungie Township address with Kay Builders, proposes the Route 309 Commerce Center with three truck or motor freight terminals totaling 1,771,110 square feet at 4728 E. Valley Road in the Center Valley section of Upper Saucon.
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's first-of-its-kind THC drink distribution center opens

A facility described as the first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center in Minnesota is now open. Chill State Collective, a partnership of drink makers launched and operated by the Twin Cities' Fair State Brewing Cooperative, offers co-packing, storing, distribution and endorsement at the new facility in St. Paul, with the aim to assist other "cannabeverage" brands in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated retail store opens in Minnesota

A highly-rated local retail store recently opened in Minnesota and will be celebrating its grand opening event this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Miley's Menswear will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Minnesota clothing store on West Saint Germain Street in Saint Cloud, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
What Now Philadelphia

What Now Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
637
Followers
268
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy