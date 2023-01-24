2023 Restaurant of the Year Classic voting is now open

Last week, metro Detroit diners from the city to the suburbs submitted hundreds of nominations for the 2023 Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Restaurant of the Year Classic — readers’ choice edition.

Free Press editors sifted through your nominations to learn about the longtime establishments that have been serving their communities for a decade or longer. We read stories about a deli churning out quality sandwiches for 65 years, a century-old Coney Island that has become a home for so many and a heroic establishment that stepped in as a last-minute wedding venue for an engaged couple after a tragedy nearly ruined their big day.

We’ve read your stories about the eateries that have shaped your food memories and they’ve reinforced just why you, metro Detroit diners, are up for the job to name this year’s Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Restaurant of the Year Classic. But the job’s not done.

Our editors have narrowed your nominations down to three contenders, and there can only be one winner. Beginning today, Jan. 24, cast your vote for the 2023 Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Restaurant of the Year Classic. You’ll have until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 to select your favorite restaurant. The winning restaurant will be announced Feb. 21.

Learn more about the top three restaurants up for the award.

Ardiana's Restaurant

Touted for its excellence in service as much as its dishes with a Mediterranean flair, Ardiana’s is an unexpected crowd favorite. Based in Novi, the unassuming restaurant has been serving housemade breads and pastries, alongside fresh seafood dishes and hearty pastas for more than a decade. Regular diners say the restaurant owner, who inspires the namesake, is known to support the Novi Community School District, Police Department and Fire Department and offer special discounts for the senior community.

41602 W 10 Mile Road, Novi. 248-349-2470

Mon Jin Lau

This Nu-Asian restaurant has been serving the Troy community since 1969. Owned and operated by the third generation of the Chin family, the eatery is known to treat all who dine at Mon Jin Lau as their own relatives. In addition to its spicy rice noodles and fresh, sweet sashimi, a number of diners celebrate the restaurant’s commitment to supporting Oakland County’s Asian American community.

1515 E. Maple Road, Troy. 248-689-2332; monjinlau.com

Tallulah Wine Bar & Bistro

Tallulah Wine Bar and Bistro has become a Birmingham staple for fine dining with a homey feel. Metro Detroit diners appreciate the restaurant’s family-run environment, solid wine menu and charming ambience. The cuisine ranges from housemade pastas to rich steaks.

155 South Bates Street, Birmingham. 248-731-7066; tallulahwine.com

