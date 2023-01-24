ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan reports 6,530 new COVID-19 cases, 260 deaths over past week

By Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

The Michigan health department reported  COVID-19 cases over the past week, an average of 933 cases per day. There also were 260 new reported deaths over the past week.

Michigan now has a total of 3,024,478 cases and 41,445 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of Tuesday. That includes both confirmed and probable cases.

