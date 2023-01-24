ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest

Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
IMG Academy Standout Visiting Tennessee This Weekend

Class of 2024 defensive lineman Jayden Jackson is visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ second January Junior Day. Jackson is a fast rising prospect in the 2024 recruiting class after posting a strong junior prep season at IMG Academy in Florida. Jackson is unranked according to the 247sports composite and other recruiting rankings.
WATCH: Tennessee Football Drops Orange Bowl Meme Video

The Tennessee Volunteers are the 2022 Orange Bowl champions. After a few key games this season, the Tennessee football social media department has pieced together some clever videos. The videos involve some of the best memes circulating the internet to tell the story of whatever game they were involved in.
Former Vol Drew Pember Erupts in Record-Setting Performance

Former Tennessee Basketball forward Drew Pember has been having an incredible senior season at UNC Asheville, and he continued to excel Wednesday night with a record-setting performance. Pember went off for 48 points, a school record, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks in an 88-80 overtime victory over Presbyterian....
Tennessee’s economy grew the second fastest of any state in 2022

From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: Tennessee, which led the nation in economic growth in 2021, was displaced last year by Idaho as the state with the fastest-growing economy, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis through the first three quarters of last year. But the government...
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols Friday. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, days after a confrontation with five Memphis police officers put him in the hospital. While details of the event have not been made available to the public, officials confirmed that Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center

Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
