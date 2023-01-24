Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest
Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
rockytopinsider.com
IMG Academy Standout Visiting Tennessee This Weekend
Class of 2024 defensive lineman Jayden Jackson is visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ second January Junior Day. Jackson is a fast rising prospect in the 2024 recruiting class after posting a strong junior prep season at IMG Academy in Florida. Jackson is unranked according to the 247sports composite and other recruiting rankings.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Football Drops Orange Bowl Meme Video
The Tennessee Volunteers are the 2022 Orange Bowl champions. After a few key games this season, the Tennessee football social media department has pieced together some clever videos. The videos involve some of the best memes circulating the internet to tell the story of whatever game they were involved in.
Geno Auriemma, legendary women’s college basketball coach, rips officiating against Tennessee
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ripped the officiating in the first half in Thursday's game against Tennessee. The Huskies defeated the Vols, 84-67.
Jay Bilas: No obvious impediment to Tennessee winning National Championship
Rick Barnes and the NCAA Tournament has always been a divisive conversation. That discussion has firmly set in at Tennessee. The Barnes-led Vols have had a tremendous amount of success and while there may be more context to his results in the Big Dance than some may want to admit, fans want more in March.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White gets contract extension
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White will be staying on campus for a bit longer after earning a contract extension. Chancellor Donde Plowman announced the extension for White, who also serves as the vice chancellor, Wednesday. “Danny White’s strong and innovative leadership of...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Vol Drew Pember Erupts in Record-Setting Performance
Former Tennessee Basketball forward Drew Pember has been having an incredible senior season at UNC Asheville, and he continued to excel Wednesday night with a record-setting performance. Pember went off for 48 points, a school record, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks in an 88-80 overtime victory over Presbyterian....
UConn puts an end to Lady Vols 9-game winning streak in latest chapter of one of the best rivalries in women’s basketball
KNOXVILLE — Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 to lead No. 5 Connecticut to a 84-67 victory over Tennessee in a matchup of iconic women’s basketball programs on Thursday night. Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, each scored 13 points for the Huskies (19-2), who led by as many as 16 […]
mymix1041.com
Tennessee’s economy grew the second fastest of any state in 2022
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: Tennessee, which led the nation in economic growth in 2021, was displaced last year by Idaho as the state with the fastest-growing economy, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis through the first three quarters of last year. But the government...
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
WATE
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 27-29
As we navigate through the different temperature changes throughout January, take some time to participate in free events in East Tennessee.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
WATE
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
wvlt.tv
‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols Friday. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, days after a confrontation with five Memphis police officers put him in the hospital. While details of the event have not been made available to the public, officials confirmed that Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.
bbbtv12.com
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend
Chilhowee Park will be the destination for chocolate connoisseurs or those looking to get a jump on gifts for Valentine's Day as ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend.
WATE
Knoxville-based martial arts company accused of lying to franchise owners
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. “Our school opened right in the height of COVID, October of 2020,” Katie Baker said. According to Baker, she her husband had big dreams...
