West Palm Beach, FL

west-palm-beach-news.com

SunFest cuts West Palm Seaside music competition schedule to 3 days

Booking musical acts, security and insurance are the festival’s biggest ticket items, and the cost of each is up sharply, SunFest Executive Director Paul Jamieson said. Video: SunFest 2022 music festival opens in West Palm Beach. Video: Fans and music lovers return to SunFest. One of the largest music...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Finest new eating places of 2022 in Jupiter West Palm Seashore, Gardens, Boca

Eateries include Asian cuisine, Southern food, pizza and barbecue. Video: Indian food restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens. At Palm Beach Gardens restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen, Chef Pushkar Marathe serves cuisine inspired by childhood travels across India. Andres Leiva, Palm Beach Post. One of Miami’s favorite pizzerias opened...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in diploma scheme

Twenty-five people have been charged in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses at three now-closed schools, including the Palm Beach School of Nursing, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. Defendants sold fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based nursing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach church hosting egg giveaway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Egg prices jumped 60% last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. That’s among the largest percentage increase of any U.S. good or service. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Payne Chapel AME Church in West Palm Beach is going to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man onboard Jet Blue flight saves woman’s life

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a scare in the air after she suffered a health issue on her Jet Blue flight 571 from La Guardia to Fort Lauderdale. On Thursday morning, staff members had to help stabilize her after she...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
QSR magazine

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Expands in South Florida

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is expanding in South Florida with new locations coming soon to West Palm Beach and Delray Beach and joining existing stores in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota. DalMoros will open a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant at 400 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach in early 2023, which will be the largest location with indoor and outdoor seating. Then, DalMoros will open a 400-square-foot to-go restaurant at 439 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach in spring 2023, which will offer delivery and takeout only with some outdoor seating. Italian food lovers will delight in DalMoros signature menu of delicious, made-from-scratch, fresh pastas, and homemade sauces, a variety of tasty toppings and tiramisu—all ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm-area nursing school one of three targeted in fake diploma fraud probe

MIAMI — A now-shuttered nursing school in suburban West Palm Beach is one of three involved in a scam to create an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses, federal officials in Miami said Wednesday.  The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people in the scheme, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses. Each defendant faces up to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents

FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway

JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
JUPITER, FL
Best of South Florida

Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84

Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

