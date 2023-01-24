Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Frisco to Welcome Second HEB Store in JuneAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Related
Frisco’s Second H-E-B Confirmed
H-E-B fans rejoice! Frisco could have their second location this year, but no finalized date was set. Two other H-E-B stores will also open this year in Allen and McKinney. H-E-B could begin construction on its second Frisco store as early as June this year. But H-E-B spokesperson Maybrie Jackson told Local Profile “We have not finalized a construction start date.”
Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers
A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos announces retirement
Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos has announced he will retire at the end of August. Dr. Cavazos has spent 11 years as Superintendent and 23 years in the Arlington ISD.
fortworthreport.org
As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny
When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
keranews.org
Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness
The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
Plano ISD to offer teaching certification program through IWU
Plano ISD partnered with Indiana Wesleyan University to offer alternative methods of obtaining a teaching certification. (Courtesy Abode Stock) Plano ISD is hoping to simplify the certification process for prospective teachers. During a Jan. 24 work session, PISD board of trustees discussed the Pathway for Teacher Certification program, an initiative...
300-Room Hotel Announced For Universal Studios Frisco Resort
Universal Studios’ announcement of a theme park in Frisco, Texas brought in more questions than answers. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recently shared everything that we know about the new park, including a hotel. In a Facebook post, Cheney compiled frequently asked questions and responses from residents, in order to...
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
wbap.com
Casey Bartholomew: City Of Wilmer Annexing Land. Just A Tax Grab?
The city of Wilmer, in Dallas County, is annexing a lot of properties without the permission of the owners. It’s a tax grab and most of the people don’t want it. Should they be allowed to do that?
dallasexpress.com
French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location
A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
easttexasradio.com
Winter Weather Potential Next Week
There is the potential for some wintry precipitation next week. The most likely scenario is for freezing rain to impact areas north and west of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. This could occur any morning from Monday through Thursday when chilly arctic air is in place. A cold rain is expected elsewhere. Ice accumulations and impacts will continue to be assessed as the event approaches.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Former Star-Telegram Conservative Columnist Spews Hate in Student Chatroom
Why was an intolerant activist allowed to double-time as a columnist for a major newspaper?. Last year, Carlos Turcios regularly wrote columns for the Fort Worth Star Telegram that criticized Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) while simultaneously working for a PAC that opposed so-called “critical race theory” and called for organizing protests against FWISD policies—facts that were rarely disclosed in his essays.
Texas woman accused of forgery for allegedly passing fraudulent check
A Texas woman is accused of forgery for allegedly passing a fraudulent check at a Commerce Bank branch in Parkville.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
AT&T Call Failures Reported, Fort Worth Police Non-Emergency Line Affected
If you had trouble making a call from an AT&T phone Friday, you weren't alone -- but those troubles should now be resolved. The Fort Worth Police Department said Friday morning that their communications division was made aware that all AT&T users attempting to call the non-emergency number at 817-392-4222, as well as other city numbers, were experiencing call failures.
Richardson Police Department opening as temporary warming center
The Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Richardson officials announced Jan. 24 that the city is opening a warming center ahead of harsh winter weather expected in the area. The warming center will be housed in...
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
Comments / 0