ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local Profile

Frisco’s Second H-E-B Confirmed

H-E-B fans rejoice! Frisco could have their second location this year, but no finalized date was set. Two other H-E-B stores will also open this year in Allen and McKinney. H-E-B could begin construction on its second Frisco store as early as June this year. But H-E-B spokesperson Maybrie Jackson told Local Profile “We have not finalized a construction start date.”
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers

A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
PLANO, TX
fortworthreport.org

As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny

When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
ARLINGTON, TX
keranews.org

Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness

The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

300-Room Hotel Announced For Universal Studios Frisco Resort

Universal Studios’ announcement of a theme park in Frisco, Texas brought in more questions than answers. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recently shared everything that we know about the new park, including a hotel. In a Facebook post, Cheney compiled frequently asked questions and responses from residents, in order to...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location

A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Winter Weather Potential Next Week

There is the potential for some wintry precipitation next week. The most likely scenario is for freezing rain to impact areas north and west of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. This could occur any morning from Monday through Thursday when chilly arctic air is in place. A cold rain is expected elsewhere. Ice accumulations and impacts will continue to be assessed as the event approaches.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Texas Observer

Former Star-Telegram Conservative Columnist Spews Hate in Student Chatroom

Why was an intolerant activist allowed to double-time as a columnist for a major newspaper?. Last year, Carlos Turcios regularly wrote columns for the Fort Worth Star Telegram that criticized Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) while simultaneously working for a PAC that opposed so-called “critical race theory” and called for organizing protests against FWISD policies—facts that were rarely disclosed in his essays.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

AT&T Call Failures Reported, Fort Worth Police Non-Emergency Line Affected

If you had trouble making a call from an AT&T phone Friday, you weren't alone -- but those troubles should now be resolved. The Fort Worth Police Department said Friday morning that their communications division was made aware that all AT&T users attempting to call the non-emergency number at 817-392-4222, as well as other city numbers, were experiencing call failures.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy