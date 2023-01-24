Read full article on original website
Dawgs fans: You can now get a Florida license plate
The University of Georgia will soon start to appear on Florida license plates, as its supporters have reached a presale benchmark for a specialty plate. Lawmakers have approved allowing specialty plates for the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama and Auburn University — if presale requirements can be met.
State law would combat antisemitic acts like Jacksonville's
After incidents such as antisemitic messages being projected onto buildings in Jacksonville, lawmakers Thursday called for passing a measure that would define certain acts as hate crimes and increase criminal penalties. Under the bill (HB 269), people who take actions such as defacing or damaging religious cemeteries, projecting images of...
Critics say Florida aims to rewrite history by rejecting African American studies
Florida's department of education, under the leadership of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, rejected an Advanced Placement course on African American studies. The decision is leading to a wave of backlash across the country — from other state lawmakers to labor unions and even a potential lawsuit. "One Governor should...
Lawmakers consider oversight of municipal utilities like JEA
Florida House members Tuesday raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities like JEA in Jacksonville. Members of the House Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee repeatedly touched on the issue as they received presentations about the Florida Public Service Commission and the state Office of Public Counsel.
