NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Clemson at Tennessee

7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest
Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
rockytopinsider.com
IMG Academy Standout Visiting Tennessee This Weekend
Class of 2024 defensive lineman Jayden Jackson is visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ second January Junior Day. Jackson is a fast rising prospect in the 2024 recruiting class after posting a strong junior prep season at IMG Academy in Florida. Jackson is unranked according to the 247sports composite and other recruiting rankings.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Tennessee’s historic defense, Alabama’s narrow win, UConn’s collapse
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. The Tennessee Volunteers...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee Vols drop incredibly hilarious video from their win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols dropped an incredibly hilarious video on Wednesday that recaps their win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. This video won’t be for everyone. Some folks might not “get it”. But I recommend giving it a shot because it’s tremendous content. There’s...
Geno Auriemma, legendary women’s college basketball coach, rips officiating against Tennessee
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ripped the officiating in the first half in Thursday's game against Tennessee. The Huskies defeated the Vols, 84-67.
WYFF4.com
Clemson falls at Georgia Tech, 85-74
ATLANTA — (Clemson Athletics) Despite a season-high 26 points from Amari Robinson,, Georgia Tech downed Clemson 85-74 on Thursday night inside McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 11-10 on the year, 2-8 in ACC play, while the loss drops the Tigers to 13-9, 4-6 in ACC play.
Jay Bilas: No obvious impediment to Tennessee winning National Championship
Rick Barnes and the NCAA Tournament has always been a divisive conversation. That discussion has firmly set in at Tennessee. The Barnes-led Vols have had a tremendous amount of success and while there may be more context to his results in the Big Dance than some may want to admit, fans want more in March.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Freshman Outfielder Taking Semester Off
Tennessee Baseball freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich will be taking a semester off for personal reasons this Spring, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello announced Friday. Vitello said the team expects Stanwich back in the fold this fall. Stanwich is a Lincoln-Way East High School product out of Frankfort, Illinois, and was...
WATE
Post game presser after Lady Vols fall to UConn
UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Vol Drew Pember Erupts in Record-Setting Performance
Former Tennessee Basketball forward Drew Pember has been having an incredible senior season at UNC Asheville, and he continued to excel Wednesday night with a record-setting performance. Pember went off for 48 points, a school record, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks in an 88-80 overtime victory over Presbyterian....
rockytopinsider.com
‘He Is Growing Up Right In Front Of Us’: Awaka Shines For Tennessee Against Georgia
Tobe Awaka caught the ball just above the left block, calmly waited for the traffic to clear, dribbled twice with his right hand moving to the middle of the court before drop stepping with his left leg and tossing a left-handed layup high off the offensive glass that dropped through the basket.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Announces the Return of the Orange & White Game
On Wednesday morning, Tennessee announced the return of a fan-favorite event. The Tennessee football Orange & White game will return to Neyland Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023. A time for the event will be announced at a later date. Tennessee was forced into the unfortunate position of canceling the...
The Lady Vols' long, slow climb back to greatness and the struggle to uphold a legacy
Tennessee opened the season ranked fifth and it was Final Four or bust. Then it all unraveled. And history and expectations might be harder to overcome than injuries and the nation's toughest schedule.
New Development With BJ Gibson Could Bode Well For Gamecocks
BJ Gibson's timing of his recent decommitment from Tennessee's baseball program could be a good sign for South Carolina's football program in his recruitment.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Maryville, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Maryville. The Concord Christian School basketball team will have a game with Maryville Christian School on January 26, 2023, 13:30:00. The Concord Christian School basketball team will have a game with Maryville Christian School on January 26, 2023, 15:00:00.
kiss951.com
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
