NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Clemson at Tennessee

By Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel looks on after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest

Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

IMG Academy Standout Visiting Tennessee This Weekend

Class of 2024 defensive lineman Jayden Jackson is visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ second January Junior Day. Jackson is a fast rising prospect in the 2024 recruiting class after posting a strong junior prep season at IMG Academy in Florida. Jackson is unranked according to the 247sports composite and other recruiting rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYFF4.com

Clemson falls at Georgia Tech, 85-74

ATLANTA — (Clemson Athletics) Despite a season-high 26 points from Amari Robinson,, Georgia Tech downed Clemson 85-74 on Thursday night inside McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 11-10 on the year, 2-8 in ACC play, while the loss drops the Tigers to 13-9, 4-6 in ACC play.
CLEMSON, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Baseball Freshman Outfielder Taking Semester Off

Tennessee Baseball freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich will be taking a semester off for personal reasons this Spring, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello announced Friday. Vitello said the team expects Stanwich back in the fold this fall. Stanwich is a Lincoln-Way East High School product out of Frankfort, Illinois, and was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Post game presser after Lady Vols fall to UConn

UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Vol Drew Pember Erupts in Record-Setting Performance

Former Tennessee Basketball forward Drew Pember has been having an incredible senior season at UNC Asheville, and he continued to excel Wednesday night with a record-setting performance. Pember went off for 48 points, a school record, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks in an 88-80 overtime victory over Presbyterian....
ASHEVILLE, NC
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Announces the Return of the Orange & White Game

On Wednesday morning, Tennessee announced the return of a fan-favorite event. The Tennessee football Orange & White game will return to Neyland Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023. A time for the event will be announced at a later date. Tennessee was forced into the unfortunate position of canceling the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
kiss951.com

South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
EASLEY, SC
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

