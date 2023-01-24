Read full article on original website
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Rita Carter, a teacher dedicated to the Freeport community, dies
The Freeport community is mourning the loss of Rita Carter, a beloved teacher, activist, and public servant who died on Dec. 28. Born in Oceanside on October 30, 1943, Carter was the first child of Margaret McGee Carter and James Carter. She grew up in Merrick, and attended St. Agnes High School, in Rockville Center, before moving to Freeport in her early 20s. She earned a degree in education at Molloy College, now Molloy University, and a master’s from the New York Institute of Technology.
Herald Community Newspapers
From Uniondale to Carnegie Hall
In order to combat the growing bigotry and discrimination in our country, we must all become vocal allies who speak against hate in all its forms. We cannot be bystanders when we witness these acts in our communities; we need more leaders from all communities—of every ethnicity and every faith—to call out all forms of hatred. And we have to lean into what unifies us as a country, from our faith to our hopes and dreams, because when we do, we will become a stronger and more inclusive society.
NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28. The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
Herald Community Newspapers
The first school with smart lockers in the country
The Baldwin school district announced the completion of newly installed smart lockers for students to use throughout the Baldwin School High School. The Baldwin School District finished its installation of smart lockers in the Baldwin High School — the first school district in the country to implement smart lockers.
Fort Greene resident wins over $60,000 in lottery
Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue helped bring this lucky Brooklyn resident luck, and it seems that other residents will be trying their hand at the $18.1 million jackpot at their store.
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from Macys
On Monday, officials stated four of the migrants who were bused into New York City from Texas were arrested for shoplifting thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County Macys.
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
MSG’s facial surveillance fraught with legal issues, New York AG Letitia James says: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of a lawsuit filed against Madison Square Garden Entertainment in regard to the company’s banning of certain lawyers from MSG arenas, New York Attorney General Letitia James is citing her own concerns with the policy, according to reports. Since June, MSG...
longisland.com
Long Island Contractor Indicted for Multi-Million Dollar Fraud in Connection with Hurricane Sandy
Alexander Almaraz, the owner of Design Concepts Group LLC (DCG) in Freeport, New York, has been charged in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and attempted wire fraud in connection with a scheme to induce individuals to hire the defendant and pay DCG to lift their Hurricane Sandy-damaged homes. Almaraz is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon in federal court in Central Islip before United States Magistrate Judge Lee G. Dunst.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lawrence Woodmere Academy to close?
In an email to Lawrence Woodmere Academy alumni, the board of trustees said there is a possibility that the nonsectarian private school in Woodmere might not reopen after the 2022-2023 school year. “In sum, a proposed sale and leaseback of the remaining LWA property may no longer be feasible and,...
Long Island street named for KKK leader gets renamed after years of trying
MALVERNE, N.Y. (PIX11) — For more than a century, a street in Malverne was named after a Grand Titan of the Ku Klux Klan. That changed on Thursday after years of efforts to get it done. Civil rights leaders and residents alike applauded the change, but they also said that it may not have happened […]
New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television
After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves.
Herald Community Newspapers
Two winners of holiday decorating contest announced
The Community League of Garden City South have chosen the winners of their 6th annual Holiday Decorating contest in Franklin Square School District #17. Last month, residents and business owners were tasked with decking their homes and storefronts in any winter holiday-theme of their choice. The grand prize for merchants...
27east.com
Former Legislator, Westhampton Resident George Guldi Guilty of Fraud, Again
How do you spell recidivist? George Guldi. The former Suffolk County Legislator representing the South Fork and one time Westhampton Beach resident, along with accomplice, Victoria Davidson, was convicted of... more. 27east.com · Village Trustees and Mayor Trade Barbs Over Police Chief Pick Southampton Village Mayor ... by 27Speaks.
Poll Reveals Percentage Of NY Voters Who Think Nassau Rep. George Santos Should Resign
The growing list of scandals plaguing New York Congressman George Santos has decimated much of the freshman lawmaker’s political support, new polling confirms. Among the state’s registered voters, nearly two-thirds of Democrats and 59 percent of independents think Santos should resign, according to a Siena College poll revealed Monday, Jan. 23.
