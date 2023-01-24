Check Out These 15 Hot Deals at Harbor Freight
With holidays in the rearview mirror, it’s time to head out to the garage and take inventory of your present situation. What kinds of stuff were you gifted or not gifted last year? Is there something you wanted that’s still M.I.A?
Well, whatever the case may be, Harbor Freight’s got some fantastic deals going on that will have you eyeballing several items you’ve always wanted—yet are still missing from your repertoire. From floor jacks to air compressors and all the hand tools you could ever want, there’s something for everyone in this week’s hottest deals.
- Grant’s Microfiber Cleaning Cloth 4-Pack (35% off)
- Pittsburgh Tape Measure with ABS Casing (30% off)
- Warrior 1.1 Amp Corner/Detail Sander (25% off)
- Bauer 7.3 Amp SDS-PLUS Type Variable Speed Rotary Hammer (25% off)
- Braun 175 Lumen Portable Folding LED Work Light (25% off)
- Predator Air Compressor 20-Piece Kit (25% off)
- Warrior Quick Release Magnetic Nut Setter 9-Piece Set (20% off)
- Ames Instruments 12:1 Infrared Laser Thermometer (20% off)
- Haul-Master 1000 Lb. Capacity Steel Loading Ramps, Set of Two (20% off)
- Jupiter 4000 Watt Peak Modified Sine Wave Power Inverter (18% off)
- Daytona 4-Ton Professional Floor Jack (17% off)
- Pittsburgh Pro Comfort Grip Screwdriver 33-Piece Set (16% off)
- Warrior Titanium Drill Bit 29-Piece Set (15% off)
- Predator 301cc Gasoline Engine Full-Trash Water Pump (6% off)
- Titanium Unlimited 200 Professional Multiprocess Welder (6% off)
