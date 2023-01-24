Read full article on original website
Anonyme
3d ago
of course they do,Boulder is so woke and left that they can not even thing normal anymore.
Reply
7
shannon case
2d ago
so they want you to convert your stove to a 4,000 dollar induction stove and you would get a 200.00 dollar rebate. 👏
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver is Struggling to Support Migrants, and This is How You Can HelpTom HandyDenver, CO
Related
Colorado should kick lawns to the curb
Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
1037theriver.com
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
KDVR.com
Are backyard chickens cheaper than store eggs?
A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports. A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
'Northwest rail': What is the proposed RTD train line to Longmont?
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Plans to expand commuter rail service from Denver's Union Station to Longmont are up for public discussion. The FasTracks plan calls for an expansion of commuter rail between Denver, Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Louisville, Boulder and Longmont. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will hold two public in-person...
5280.com
7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking
Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
Denver experiencing unusual January snow cover
Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel says this has been an unusually cold and wet January.
Denver looks to change process for building and renting ADUs
The city of Denver's "one-size fits all" approach for accessory dwelling units isn't working out as planned, so now city leaders hope to make changes to the project to make them more accessible for people to build those units. ADUs are self-contained, smaller living spaces that are an extension of an existing property. They are often referred to as mother-in-law suites, casitas, backyard cottages or garage apartments. ADUs are required to have a kitchen, bath and sleeping area, but is not considered a separate property that could be sold on their own.Beginning Wednesday, the Office for Community Planning and Development...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Pair of mountain lions caught on camera near downtown Boulder
Two mountain lions were spotted close to the western end of Arapahoe Avenue in downtown Boulder early Thursday morning. When reviewing his security footage from his home, Bob Dornan, who lives across from Eben G. Fine Park on Arapahoe, spotted the mountain lions in his backyard at approximately 12:16 a.m.
Visualization shows Denver rent compared to 99 other cities
In the last two months of 2022, most cities in the nation's 100 largest cities saw rents decrease.
Agencies and businesses offer free radon test kits for January
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans have just a few more days to take advantage of an opportunity to keep their homes safe. January is National Radon Action month and many agencies and some businesses offer free radon test kits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports...
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
Woman killed after crash at Boulder intersection
A woman died after a four-car crash at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road in Boulder.
Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?
Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
Polar plunge poised to send Denver Metro and Eastern Plains into the deep freeze
We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday and Sunday. The start of the Arctic cold change happens on Saturday as temperatures get colder along with light snow and freezing drizzle. Sunday into Monday will be the bitter cold plunge that sends highs into the single digits and lows below zero.Friday will be the mild day before the major cold wave takes over. There will be snow in the mountains with high clouds over the plains.Across eastern Colorado temperatures will be in the the 30s and 40s to finish the week.At the same time snow will be ramping...
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison. As reported in The Gazette this week, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of Julio Cesar Gonzalez, 25, on Monday. It closes the case involving his terrifyingly random acts of violence back...
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Stunning Highlands Ranch Mansion
Colorado is home to some breathtaking real estate. You may have heard of Oprah's gorgeous Telluride abode or Bear Creek Canyon's majestic Dunafon Castle — but have you seen the Highlands Ranch Mansion?. The property, which sits at 9550 E Gateway Drive in central Colorado, is a stunning relic...
Mountain Lions Snatch Dogs From Porches, Sparking Fear Among Colorado Residents
Residents of the cozy mountain town of Grand Lake, Colorado, have spent the last two months fearing for the lives of their pets amid a rise in mountain lion sightings and attacks on local dogs. Since December 1, Routt County residents have spotted at least eight mountain lions in the...
Comments / 4