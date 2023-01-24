[WATCH] Coosa Valley Medical Center One-on-One with B.B. Comer’s Marcus Herbert – Isabella and Childersburg previews

Read full article on original website
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden DEI Director aids Selma disaster relief
Photo: City of Gadsden Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Ruth Moffatt was recognized by Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford and City Council members for her assistance in disaster relief following the tornadoes in Selma. Pictured, front row, from left: Moffatt, Ford. Pictured, back row, from left: District 1 Councilwoman Tonya Latham, District 2 Councilman Steve Smith, District 3 Councilman Larry Avery, Council President and District 4 Councilman Kent Back, District 5 Councilman Jason Wilson, District 6 Councilwoman Dixie Minatra, District 7 Councilman Chris Robinson. (Courtesy of Michael Rodgers, City of Gadsden)
Mason’s BBQ Coming Soon to Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – The JSU media department noted that if you have driven down Mountain Street lately, you have likely noticed a new business sign across from Meehan Hall/JSU Stadium. Mason’s BBQ – the popular food truck that visited campus in the fall semester – is expanding into a full service restaurant. The opening date is not yet finalized, but is slated for early February. It will serve both the campus and local community and accept Cocky Bucks, cash and credit cards (but not Flex). JSU will share the opening date, hours and menu when available.
tdalabamamag.com
Salesman who sold Jeremy Pruitt his truck speaks on Alabama DC speculation
Alabama fans went crazy Thursday as a picture surfaced on social media, adding to the speculation of whether Jeremy Pruitt will return to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. The photo was of Pruitt buying a truck from a Ford dealership in Fort Payne, Ala. Crimson Tide fans immediately started thinking...
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
Fresh Meet ALABAMA Coming to Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Sunday, January 29th from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm the 801 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 is the place to be for the Fresh Meet ALABAMA event hosted by Fresh Meet Events and Elite Tuner.
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
selmasun.com
Fulford’s job on the line for not immediately returning to Selma after the city was hit by tornado
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford’s job is in jeopardy because he did not immediately return to Selma after he learned the city was hit by a tornado on Jan. 12, according to a letter to Fulford from Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. Fulford was reportedly in Dothan for police...
sylacauganews.com
City of Sylacauga accepting board applications until Feb. 15
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The City of Sylacauga will be accepting applications for positions on five different boards from now until Wednesday, Feb. 15. The City is accepting applications for the Board of Education, the Commercial Development Authority, the Historical Commission, the Industrial Development Board, and the Parks & Recreation Board.
wbrc.com
Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
Early Work Begins on Tuscaloosa’s ‘Transformational’ $66 Million McWright’s Ferry Road Extension
Workers took the first steps toward transforming northern Tuscaloosa last week as they laid the groundwork for the extension of McWright's Ferry Road, mayor Walt Maddox said Thursday. In his weekly Mayor's Minute message, Maddox touted what the project will mean for Tuscaloosa residents living north of the Black Warrior...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
tdalabamamag.com
ACC, SEC schools standing out to Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is well on his way to making a name for himself as his offer list continues to grow. Kirkpatrick attends Gadsden City High School in Gadsden, Alabama. He holds 10 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. The 2024 recruit said he feels the...
sylacauganews.com
Arrest made in recent Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. – The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made an arrest regarding the shooting that took place near Coosa County Rd. 52 earlier this month. 21-year old Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, of Alexander City, has been arrested and charged with murder of Robin Durell Braswell by the CCSO.
Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
Alabama Men's Basketball Players Speak On Darius Miles Incident
It's the first time players have spoken to the media since Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.
2 women dead following car crash in east Alabama
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women are dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Calhoun County. Karen R. Tatum, 60, and Karen J. Pope, 36, both died after another car crashed into theirs while they were driving in Choccolocco, an unincorporated community about 11 miles east of Anniston. According to the Alabama Law […]
wbrc.com
It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
WSFA
Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a large brick home, located in Montgomery’s historic Garden District just blocks from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy...
alreporter.com
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
