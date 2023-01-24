[WATCH] Coosa Valley Medical Center One-on-One with B.B. Comer’s Marcus Herbert – Isabella and Childersburg previews

Jacksonville, AL – The JSU media department noted that if you have driven down Mountain Street lately, you have likely noticed a new business sign across from Meehan Hall/JSU Stadium. Mason’s BBQ – the popular food truck that visited campus in the fall semester – is expanding into a full service restaurant. The opening date is not yet finalized, but is slated for early February. It will serve both the campus and local community and accept Cocky Bucks, cash and credit cards (but not Flex). JSU will share the opening date, hours and menu when available.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO