Sylacauga, AL

[WATCH] Coosa Valley Medical Center One-on-One with B.B. Comer’s Marcus Herbert – Isabella and Childersburg previews

By Michael Giddens
sylacauganews.com
 3 days ago
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden DEI Director aids Selma disaster relief

Photo: City of Gadsden Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Ruth Moffatt was recognized by Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford and City Council members for her assistance in disaster relief following the tornadoes in Selma. Pictured, front row, from left: Moffatt, Ford. Pictured, back row, from left: District 1 Councilwoman Tonya Latham, District 2 Councilman Steve Smith, District 3 Councilman Larry Avery, Council President and District 4 Councilman Kent Back, District 5 Councilman Jason Wilson, District 6 Councilwoman Dixie Minatra, District 7 Councilman Chris Robinson. (Courtesy of Michael Rodgers, City of Gadsden)
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Mason’s BBQ Coming Soon to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – The JSU media department noted that if you have driven down Mountain Street lately, you have likely noticed a new business sign across from Meehan Hall/JSU Stadium. Mason’s BBQ – the popular food truck that visited campus in the fall semester – is expanding into a full service restaurant. The opening date is not yet finalized, but is slated for early February. It will serve both the campus and local community and accept Cocky Bucks, cash and credit cards (but not Flex). JSU will share the opening date, hours and menu when available.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WSFA

Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

City of Sylacauga accepting board applications until Feb. 15

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The City of Sylacauga will be accepting applications for positions on five different boards from now until Wednesday, Feb. 15. The City is accepting applications for the Board of Education, the Commercial Development Authority, the Historical Commission, the Industrial Development Board, and the Parks & Recreation Board.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
PINSON, AL
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
tdalabamamag.com

ACC, SEC schools standing out to Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is well on his way to making a name for himself as his offer list continues to grow. Kirkpatrick attends Gadsden City High School in Gadsden, Alabama. He holds 10 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. The 2024 recruit said he feels the...
GADSDEN, AL
sylacauganews.com

Arrest made in recent Goodwater shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. – The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made an arrest regarding the shooting that took place near Coosa County Rd. 52 earlier this month. 21-year old Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, of Alexander City, has been arrested and charged with murder of Robin Durell Braswell by the CCSO.
GOODWATER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 women dead following car crash in east Alabama

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women are dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Calhoun County. Karen R. Tatum, 60, and Karen J. Pope, 36, both died after another car crashed into theirs while they were driving in Choccolocco, an unincorporated community about 11 miles east of Anniston. According to the Alabama Law […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a large brick home, located in Montgomery’s historic Garden District just blocks from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

