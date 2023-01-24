ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Experts urge caution as many mother, calf humpback whale pairs arrive in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whale watchers, rejoice!. Numerous mother and calf humpback whale pairs have been spotted in Hawaii waters according to the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. But as incredible of a sight as these majestic creatures are to witness, officials remind us that beachgoers and whale watchers...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian monk seal dies at Kona’s mammal hospital following shark bite

A Hawaiian monk seal died at Ke Kai Ola, the Marine Mammal Center’s hospital in Kailua-Kona after suffering a severe shark bite. The seal, identified as RM28, was rescued in a shallow cove off the Kauaʻi coast on Jan. 11 after displaying lethargic behavior. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration received reports of the 3-year-old seal appearing to be in poor condition the previous day. NOAA, with the assistance from the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources, brought the animal to the DLNR facility on Kauaʻi for initial assessment and triage care.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

New Hawaii TV series puts a spotlight on life in Upcountry Maui

What's Trending: Is Santa real? A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl is on the case. Plus, what's the close correlation between autocratic regimes and ... light?. Locations officer provides outlook on Oahu's real estate market. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chad Takesue, chief operating officer of Locations, provides an outlook of Oahu's...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter was critically injured Friday after being sucked into a 4-foot wide storm drain in Kihei and swept to sea during heavy rains, officials said. Officials said the firefighter was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.
KIHEI, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii Bill Aims To Make It Easier To Do Dialysis At Home

A legislative proposal to change in a little-known provision of Hawaii’s health care regulations could make it cheaper and easier to import products used for in-home dialysis treatment. Baxter International, an Illinois-based multi-billion dollar medical device company that sells blood-cleaning solutions for peritoneal dialysis, approached Sen. Maile Shimabukuro to...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United

Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
HAWAII STATE
Ujwal Sharma

Things Hawaii is Known and Famous For

Hawaii is a beautiful archipelago located in the Pacific Ocean, known for its lush tropical landscapes, white sandy beaches, and vibrant culture. The state of Hawaii is made up of eight main islands, each with its own unique characteristics and attractions.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Flood Advisory Issued For Large Area Of Hawaiʻi Island

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Most of East Hawaiʻi was placed under a Flood Advisory on Friday night, as emergency officials warn of heavy weather ahead. (BIVN) – A Flood Advisory was issued Friday night for a large area of East Hawaiʻi, as heavy rain and thunderstorms moved over the windward side of the North Kohala and Kaʻū districts.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Where Hawaii ranks in worst U.S. states to drive in

Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Episode 146: The ‘muthas’ try dinuguan ... or ‘chocolate meat’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “muthas” tried balut last year. This time. they’re taste-testing another Filipino comfort food: Dinuguan or “chocolate meat”!. Dinuguan consists of pork ear, pork stomach, pork intestines, pork belly and pork meat ― all in a vinegary, salty stew with pork blood.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy