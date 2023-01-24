Read full article on original website
I was born and raised in Hawaii. Here are the 14 biggest mistakes I see tourists make.
Many travelers pack incorrectly, mispronounce Hawaiian words, and don't buy local while visiting places like the Big Island, Kauai, Maui, and Oahu.
Environmentalists are making headway against the ‘menace’ that is the albizia tree
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental protection groups are making gains when it comes to defending Hawaii’s forest against invasive species like albizia trees. The Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership has treated over 11,000 albizia trees on Oahu so far. These trees aren’t only a menace to the ecosystem, they can be...
East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
Experts urge caution as many mother, calf humpback whale pairs arrive in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whale watchers, rejoice!. Numerous mother and calf humpback whale pairs have been spotted in Hawaii waters according to the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. But as incredible of a sight as these majestic creatures are to witness, officials remind us that beachgoers and whale watchers...
Hawaiian monk seal dies from shark bite
A monk seal has died after a shark bite, according to the Marine Mammal Center and The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hawaiian monk seal dies at Kona’s mammal hospital following shark bite
A Hawaiian monk seal died at Ke Kai Ola, the Marine Mammal Center’s hospital in Kailua-Kona after suffering a severe shark bite. The seal, identified as RM28, was rescued in a shallow cove off the Kauaʻi coast on Jan. 11 after displaying lethargic behavior. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration received reports of the 3-year-old seal appearing to be in poor condition the previous day. NOAA, with the assistance from the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources, brought the animal to the DLNR facility on Kauaʻi for initial assessment and triage care.
Frequent showers for Maui County and Hawaii Island, expanding state-wide this weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants will feed windward showers into Maui County and Hawaii Island through Friday. Showers will become more prevalent state-wide this weekend with some heavy rain expected for windward areas. Stronger winds may push showers to leeward areas at times. Drier conditions return next Wednesday.
As monster swells drive erosion, North Shore homeowners worry they’ll be ‘victims to the ocean’
NORTH SHORE OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Huge waves pounded North Shore beaches on Wednesday ― as part of the second warning-level swell this week. The monster waves aren’t just dangerous. They’re making homeowners nervous about worsening erosion that’s threatening their properties. Todd Dunphy, who owns a property...
New Hawaii TV series puts a spotlight on life in Upcountry Maui
What's Trending: Is Santa real? A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl is on the case. Plus, what's the close correlation between autocratic regimes and ... light?. Locations officer provides outlook on Oahu's real estate market. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chad Takesue, chief operating officer of Locations, provides an outlook of Oahu's...
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter was critically injured Friday after being sucked into a 4-foot wide storm drain in Kihei and swept to sea during heavy rains, officials said. Officials said the firefighter was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.
Hawaii Bill Aims To Make It Easier To Do Dialysis At Home
A legislative proposal to change in a little-known provision of Hawaii’s health care regulations could make it cheaper and easier to import products used for in-home dialysis treatment. Baxter International, an Illinois-based multi-billion dollar medical device company that sells blood-cleaning solutions for peritoneal dialysis, approached Sen. Maile Shimabukuro to...
BEAT OF HAWAII
$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United
Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
2 arrested, others rally outside Waiehu land at center of Native Hawaiian ownership debate
WAIEHU — Two people were charged with trespassing while others rallied holding signs Tuesday outside Waiehu land at the center of an ownership dispute between Native Hawaiians and nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. After MEO was declared the owner by a state court in September and notices to vacate...
Things Hawaii is Known and Famous For
Hawaii is a beautiful archipelago located in the Pacific Ocean, known for its lush tropical landscapes, white sandy beaches, and vibrant culture. The state of Hawaii is made up of eight main islands, each with its own unique characteristics and attractions.
Flood Advisory Issued For Large Area Of Hawaiʻi Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Most of East Hawaiʻi was placed under a Flood Advisory on Friday night, as emergency officials warn of heavy weather ahead. (BIVN) – A Flood Advisory was issued Friday night for a large area of East Hawaiʻi, as heavy rain and thunderstorms moved over the windward side of the North Kohala and Kaʻū districts.
Where Hawaii ranks in worst U.S. states to drive in
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
Hawaii Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - to Board Planes Without a Passport
Hawaii residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. They will need that to be able to board planes then without carrying a U.S. Passport or passport card.
Thursday marks 323rd anniversary of Pacific Northwest’s last 9.0 magnitude mega-quake
SEATTLE — Thursday, Jan. 26, marks the 323rd anniversary of the last magnitude 9.0 Cascadia Megathrust earthquake, which hit the Pacific Northwest in 1700. Its massive, 700-mile fault from mid-Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino, Calif. may have ruptured along its length, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. “This...
How much will the state possibly owe Albert Ian Schweitzer?
Now, that a Big Island judge has vacated Albert Ian Schweitzer's conviction for murder, some are asking if he's owed anything. According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, 38 states have wrongful conviction compensation laws, including Hawaii.
Episode 146: The ‘muthas’ try dinuguan ... or ‘chocolate meat’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “muthas” tried balut last year. This time. they’re taste-testing another Filipino comfort food: Dinuguan or “chocolate meat”!. Dinuguan consists of pork ear, pork stomach, pork intestines, pork belly and pork meat ― all in a vinegary, salty stew with pork blood.
