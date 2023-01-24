Read full article on original website
rochesterfirst.com
Kucko's Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County
Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/kuckos-camera/kuckos-camera-polka-dot-barn-in-genesee-county/. Kucko’s Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County. Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow. READ MORE:...
rochesterfirst.com
19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road
19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to the fatal hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road on January 15, the Gates Police Department announced during a press conference. 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run …. 19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to...
rochesterfirst.com
Friend for Life: Meet Linda!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Make way for Linda!. Linda is a hamster looking to find her forever home! Although she may be tiny, you all know what they say about big things and small packages!. Whenever Linda has downtime from eating snacks, she’s usually caught taking power naps.
wxxinews.org
Rochester city officials and local activists react to release of the Memphis video
Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all Black, were charged with...
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
rochesterfirst.com
2 hospitalized following house fire on Hancock St.
Two people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire on Hancock Street. 2 hospitalized following house fire on Hancock St. Two people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire on Hancock Street. Police investigate homicide on Culver Road at Merchants...
Hotel Cadillac, Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel among Landmark Society’s ‘Five to Revive’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York unveiled its 2022-23 “Five to Revive” list Wednesday. The local landmarks up for consideration this year are the Hotel Cadillac, the Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel, the City of Rochester’s urban tree canopy, the Willard State Hospital in Seneca County, and the John Wenrich Cabin […]
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground. Get your video forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s...
Four arrested for Starbucks robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
Town of Irondequoit hosts public meeting on reassessments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit held a public presentation Thursday evening to detail 2023 reassessment plans. Officials say the reassessment will make sure properties’ assessed values match their market values. Town leaders say they have not done a market evaluation since 2018, and property values have increased since then. Budget information from […]
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in murder of 1-year-old in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police will announce charges Thursday afternoon in the arrest of the murder of a baby boy. This is a developing story. News10NBC will livestream the press conference live at 4 p.m. Watch below:
rochesterfirst.com
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester
A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street …. A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester...
websterontheweb.com
Planning has begun for 2023 Webster village events
Despite the fact that we really haven’t had much in the way of winter, we’re definitely not anywhere near spring yet. But planning has already begun for a very busy spring and summer in the Village of Webster. At their most recent meeting, members of the Webster Business...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Thursday morning forecast
Temperatures fall through this afternoon and we could be turning icy as we go below freezing. There are several opportunities for snow going into the weekend. Your forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s Thursday morning forecast. Temperatures fall through this afternoon and we could be turning icy as...
westsidenewsny.com
Chamber Joins New Businesses for Grand Openings
The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined new business member Jersey Mike’s Subs in celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Greece at 2838 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, across from Ridgemont Plaza. To find out more about Jersey Mike’s, visit www.jerseymikes.com. The Greece Regional Chamber of...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
The motorcyclist who was involved in the death of his teenage passenger at the roundabout on Oak Street in Batavia has now been indicted for felony manslaughter. 27-year-old Christopher Scinta of Buffalo is accused of killing 17-ywear-old Jasmyne Rubel by driving recklessly and causing her to fall off the Kawasaki they were both riding. The 9-count indictment also includes charges of reckless driving, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical personnel, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. On November 4th Scinta allegedly drove his motorcycle over the curb of the roundabout at high speed causing Rubel to be thrown off. He then fought the EMTs and tried to prevent them from helping her before mounting his bike and riding away. After being caught by police he attempted to escape and then damaged the window in the police station in another attempt. Rubel and Scina were a couple; however, the exact status of their relationship was unknown. She did have a Facebook page with the name Jasmyne Scinta.
Rochester mayor, activists respond to Tyre Nichols arrest video
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Free the People Roc released statements Friday night in response to the release of video showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols, 29, died three days after the January 7 traffic stop. Body camera footage and surveillance footage released Friday shows his […]
Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece. According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
rochesterfirst.com
Byrne Dairy replacing River’s Edge Party House in Chili
Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road. Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road. Rochester student collects blankets for homeless …. A...
