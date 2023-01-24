ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

GAO Report: About $60B Paid Out In Unemployment Fraud During Pandemic

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTsW0_0kPwS84B00

New estimates show more than $60 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits were paid out during the pandemic, according to a government watchdog.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Breaking: Officials Release "Heinous" Video of Memphis Police Beating of Tyre Nichols

"Cheddar News is providing the link to the videos released by the City of Memphis. Warning: The videos are graphic and explicit.By Adrian SainzMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother.The video emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols' death.The footage shows police savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes. The Nichols family legal team has likened the assault to the infamous...
MEMPHIS, TN
Cheddar News

Memphis DA Announces Murder Charges for Ex-Police Officers Over Tyre Nichols Death

"Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder, in a grand jury indictment over the beating death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who had been pulled over for a traffic stop.Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy made the announcement in a press conference on Thursday. On January 7, Nichols was stopped by police on suspicion of reckless driving but the stop turned violent. Officials have not revealed many details but said the public will be able to come to their own conclusions when video of the stop is released. Ben Crump, attorney for Nichols' family who...
MEMPHIS, TN
Cheddar News

Democrats Slam Bill to Abolish IRS as Republicans' 'Craziest' Yet

"Some Republicans are pushing for a bill that would eliminate income taxes and abolish the Internal Revenue Service in exchange for one nationwide sales tax.The Fair Tax Act, introduced by Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA), would create a 30 percent sales tax on all purchases, while allowing Americans to keep their entire paycheck.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly promised to give the bill a hearing during his prolonged bid for the speakership gavel — though he has since expressed opposition to the bill.Democrat leaders held a press conference Wednesday afternoon speaking out against the Act.“The Fair Tax Act is another...
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Grammys Acts, Spotify LGBTQ Artists & World's Handsomest Man

"Grammy PerformersThe Recording Academy has released its first slate of scheduled performers for the 65th Grammy Awards. Artists to make the cut for the big show include Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, and Sam Smith. Additional names are expected to be announced in the coming days. The ceremony, which will take place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on February 5, is set to be hosted by comedian and former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.Spotify Spotlights LGBTQ+Spotify is shining a bigger light on LGBTQ+ creatives with its new platform called 'GLOW.' The streaming giant said it wants...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

16 Objects From Germany Tell Story of Holocaust in New Ways

"By Kirsten Grieshaber Lore Mayerfeld was 4 years old when she escaped from the Nazis in 1941. Together with her mother, the little Jewish girl ran away from her German hometown of Kassel with nothing but the clothes she wore and her beloved doll, Inge.Mayerfeld found a safe haven in the United States and later immigrated to Israel. Her doll, a present from her grandparents who were killed in the Holocaust, was always at her side until 2018 when she donated it to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.More than 80 years later, the doll has returned to Germany. It will be...
Cheddar News

Smartphone Sales Fizzled in 2022. Where Did Apple Fall?

"Global smartphone shipments saw their largest-ever single decline in the fourth quarter of 2022, plunging 18.3 percent year-over-year, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC). The drop rounds out a 11.3 percent decline for all of 2022 for a total of 1.21 billion units, which is the lowest annual shipment amount since 2013. "We have never seen shipments in the holiday quarter come in lower than the previous quarter," said Nabila Popal, research director at IDC, in a news release. "Heavy sales and promotions during the quarter helped deplete existing inventory rather than drive shipment growth."The downward trend has...
Cheddar News

FBI Thwarts International Hacker Gang 'Hive', Saves Victims Over $130M

"The FBI served a globally recognized hacking group a dose of their own medicine and shut the network down.The government infiltrated a ransomware gang called Hive and thwarted a $130 million ransomware demand that impacted over 300 people. News about the take down leaked early Thursday after a message from Hive's website read "The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized this site as part of a coordinated law enforcement action taken against Hive Ransomware."German Federal Criminal Police and the Dutch National High Tech Crime Unit were also involved in the effort and seized Hive's servers."Last night, the Justice Department dismantled an...
LOUISIANA STATE
Cheddar News

The Top Jobs to Look For in 2023

Scott Dobroski, career trend expert at Indeed, joined Cheddar News to discuss job trends in 2023 as the U.S. labor market remains robust despite some high-profile layoffs.
Cheddar News

IBM Joins Tech Industry Purge With Plans to Cut 3,900 Jobs

"IBM has announced plans to cut around 3,900 employees or 1.5 percent of its workforce following a quarterly earnings report that showed the legacy tech firm missing its annual cash flow target.  The cuts will mainly impact workers who remain after IBM spins off its Kendryl and Watson Health units, which will cost the company $300 million in the coming quarter. Other areas of the business could still see hiring growth, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Bloomberg. IBM touted the importance of emerging technologies to its business model, which could help drive modest but steady growth in the coming year. "Clients in...
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Miley Cyrus Back, Royals vs. Netflix Doc & Paris Hilton Has a Baby

"Miley's ReturnMiley Cyrus' next musical era has arrived, and she's getting reacclimated with the charts. Her newest release Flowers debuted at number one on Billboard's Hot 100. It was her first top 10 hit since 2020 when she and The Kid LAROI dropped Without You, which landed at number eight.  SZA's Kill Bill landed in the second slot, and rounding out the top three was Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero.Did the Firm Lie?Apparently Buckingham Palace attempted to discredit Netflix's Harry & Megan documentary, according to the director. Liz Garbus, told Vanity Fair that The Firm lied to the press when they said...
Cheddar News

Video Shows Struggle for Hammer During Pelosi Attack

"By Stefanie Dazio and Brian MelleyVideo released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and lunge toward him the hammer over his head. The blow to Pelosi occurs out of view and the officers — one of them cursing — rush into the house and jump on DePape.Pelosi, apparently unconscious, can be seen lying face down on the floor in his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: More Spidey for Tobey, Jay Leno Hurt & Elton John Forced to Cancel

"The OG Spider-ManA new book, Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, will also feature interviews with some past actors that took up the movie role of heroic wall-crawler, including Tobey MaGuire. He played the web-slinger again last year for the first time since 2007, joining the MCU film, and said it was a relief that he was called to suit up again. "I love these films and I love all of the different series," he gushed. "If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around' or 'Would you show...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy