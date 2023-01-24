Marjorie Taylor Greene compared masks to the Holocaust. Ronny Jackson said omicron was a Democratic hoax. Definitely a credible committee! House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) unveiled his picks for the new Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic: Republicans who have spread dangerous misinformation about COVID-19, compared wearing face masks to the Holocaust, and suggested that the omicron variant of the deadly virus was a Democratic hoax.The subcommittee was always destined to be more reality TV than legitimate policy making; McCarthy handed out lots of high-profile committee seats to extremists to secure their votes for his Speakership. But in this case, his appointments are just laughable.

9 HOURS AGO