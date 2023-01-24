ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI: 'American Taliban' Lindh meets with released extremist

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man convicted nearly a decade ago of supporting the Islamic State group as a teenager has now been accused of violating his terms of release by meeting with convicted Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh. According to court documents, the FBI photographed...
How to fix a howitzer: US offers help line to Ukraine troops

A MILITARY BASE IN SOUTHEASTERN POLAND (AP) — On the front lines in Ukraine, a soldier was having trouble firing his 155 mm howitzer gun. So, he turned to a team of Americans on the other end of his phone line for help. “What do I do?” he asked...
House GOP Stacks COVID Panel With Conspiracy Theorists

Marjorie Taylor Greene compared masks to the Holocaust. Ronny Jackson said omicron was a Democratic hoax. Definitely a credible committee! House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) unveiled his picks for the new Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic: Republicans who have spread dangerous misinformation about COVID-19, compared wearing face masks to the Holocaust, and suggested that the omicron variant of the deadly virus was a Democratic hoax.The subcommittee was always destined to be more reality TV than legitimate policy making; McCarthy handed out lots of high-profile committee seats to extremists to secure their votes for his Speakership. But in this case, his appointments are just laughable.

