hudsoncountyview.com
Two Jersey City men sentenced to 35 years in state prison for fatal shooting of girl, 17
Two Jersey City men were sentenced to 35 years in state prison earlier today for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jade Saunders in 2018. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Alterik Ellis, 29, and Travis DeFoe, 32, both of Jersey City, to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2018 shooting death of Saunders.
YAHOO!
Franklin Borough fire chief suspended and accused of assaulting girlfriend, police say
Franklin Borough's volunteer fire chief has been suspended from his duties after he was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and destroying her apartment, later fleeing the home in the borough-issued chief's pickup truck, police said. Khyle Conklin, 28, who has served as the borough's top firefighter since...
Jury convicts burglar for raping elderly NJ woman in her home
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A Bronx man faces up to 20 years in prison for slipping into an older woman's home and then sexually assaulting her. After three weeks at trial, Richard Darby, 37, was found guilty of several charges on Friday for the July 2020 attack. A jury...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim
The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
fox5ny.com
Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison
NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Bayonne man arrested for taking over $30k for trailers that he never provided
A Bayonne man was arrested yesterday morning for taking over $30,000 in cash for trailer that he never provided, nor gave a refund for, police said. Gerard Maggio, 55, of Bayonne, was charged with theft by deception and contempt (two warrants), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. Maggio was taken...
Shoplifters struck cop with car in Target parking lot before fleeing, cops say
A duo of shoplifters attempting to evade police at a Target store Wednesday night assaulted one officer and struck another with their vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said. Officers responded to a shoplifting incident at 6:30 p.m. at the store on Springfield Avenue in Union, Police Director Christopher Donnelly...
Serial Armenian Church Car Burglar Nabbed By Paramus Detective: Police
A 64-year-old Ramsey man has been charged in a trio of car burglaries at an Armenian church in Paramus, authorities announced. Garo Altunyan is accused of stealing $1,200 from a parked car at the Armenian Presbyterian Church on Forest Avenue on Dec. 27, 2022, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
Police: Elizabeth officer struck by stolen car
An Elizabeth police officer was struck by a car while trying to stop suspects in a stolen vehicle, authorities say.
One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting
A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
wrnjradio.com
Cocaine, heroin found during traffic stop in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was taken into custody last week after drugs and paraphernalia were allegedly found during a traffic stop in Mount Olive Township. On Jan. 21, an officer observed a black GMC SUV with a brake light out and fail...
Records show Jersey City man charged in wife's death has criminal background
Lucas Cooper was arrested in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. Plans are now being made to extradite him to New Jersey.
Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ
KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
UPDATE: Shots Fired, Two Seized In SWAT-Assisted Drug Probe In Kearny, Lyndhurst
Narcotics detectives arrested two men, one of whom surrendered without incident in Lyndhurst and the other who was seized by a Hudson County SWAT team after shots were fired in Kearny. Boosted by heavily-armed tactical squads, detectives from the Bergen and Hudson county prosecutor's offices simultaneously hit both locations early...
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid, officials say
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than a dozen people are under arrest after federal agents and NYPD officers swooped in en masse at at least 12 locations on either side of the Hudson on Wednesday. Their targets were Trinitarios gang members who have carried out illegal drug and weapons activities that have made neighborhoods […]
Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Elmwood Park 7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint, Employees Call 911 From Locked Bathroom
A gunman robbed $650 in cash from a 7-Eleven in Elmwood Park as two employees locked themselves in the bathroom and called police, authorities said. Responding officers got them and several patrons to safety after getting the call from the Broadway (Route 4) convenience store around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
School Bus Driver In Custody After Plowing Into West Caldwell Home: Report (VIDEO)
A school bus driver was apparently handcuffed and escorted off by police after slamming the vehicle into a home in West Caldwell Friday, Jan. 27, according to a News12 report. The crash happened near Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue, the outlet said. Accidents are apparently common at the intersection, where neighbors told reports there's a "tight turn."
