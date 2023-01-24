Read full article on original website
Amazon will start charging Prime members up to $10 in delivery fees on grocery orders under $150
Delivery charges range from $3.95 to $9.95, depending on the size of the order, and go into effect February 28, Amazon announced Friday.
Should You Sign Up for Amazon's $5 a Month Prescription Plan?
It could be a big money saver. Amazon's RxPass costs $5 a month and offers access to 60 common generic medications. Signing up could save you money, provided the medications you take are available through the program. You've really got to hand it to Amazon -- the retail giant has...
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores
THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
More than 60,000 vacuums recalled because they could catch fire
More than 60,000 Bissell vacuums are being recalled because they can overheat and pose a fire hazard, according to officials.
Walmart will now close most pharmacies at 7 p.m. because it can't find enough staff, while CVS is cutting or shifting hours at most locations
Walmart and CVS are cutting back on pharmacy hours. Pharmacists remain in short supply and many are burned out after years of the pandemic.
The 15 Best Mattresses in a Box, According to People Who Have Slept on Them
Boxed mattresses are everywhere these days, which begs the question: Which ones are worth the money? Here are 15 top picks—from Casper to Tuft & Needle—according to our friends, family and coworkers.
The exact length your shower should be to save you cash on your bills & the tricks that could bank you £110 per month
AN energy whizz has shared his top recommendations to help you save over £100 on bills every month. With the cost-of-living crisis soaring, millions of Britons are on the lookout for ways to slash the costs - but what if didn't have to switch off any appliances to save money?
Business idea: Laundry Subscription Service
Looking for a side hustle with recurring revenue, low overhead, and almost $0 in start up costs?. Everyone knows that doing laundry kinda sucks… but it’s one of those chores you’ve gotta get done.
10 Handy Office Supplies You Can Find at Dollar Tree
Since the onset of the pandemic, working from home has, for many, become a normal way of life. According to the United States Census Bureau, between 2019 and 2021, the number of people primarily...
Think Twice Before Putting These Household Items In Your Microwave
Microwave users have found that the types of containers chosen can make or break the success of heating food. Let's see the safe ones and those to avoid.
Did You Know You Can Buy Houseplants Fom Amazon? Shop Now and Save up to 50%
Houseplants are having a moment right now, and for a good reason. They’re one of the most inexpensive ways to make your home look luxurious, and you can maintain the greenery and color in your home with minimum upkeep. If you’re looking for your next houseplant, there’s a way to get a slice of nature delivered to your doorstep without having to make a trip to the nursery! The Costa Farms store on Amazon has a huge selection of houseplants, from exotic tropicals to more common varieties, and you can get them for a fraction of the cost of other retailers.
Walmart quietly makes major change to stores that’s bad news for Americans as even exec admits it has a ‘big impact’
WALMART has been quietly reducing the size of its parking lots over many years, a former exec has claimed. John Clarke said the decision has had a “huge impact” on the major retailer. Clarke, who was Walmart's vice president of US Real Estate for more than 30 years,...
The $7 Tool a Dermatologist Uses To Avoid Wasting a Single Drop of Her Pricey Products
You're near the end of your favorite face cream and you're pumped to open the new jar that's waiting for you. But, there's still a smidgen of product hanging out inside of the jar that your fingers can't reach. When this happens to Lindsey Zubritsky, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Pittsburgh, she reaches for a trusty tiny tool: skin-care spoons.
Insulated Lunch Bags only $7.19!
This is a great deal on these Insulated Lunch Bags!. Amazon has these Insulated Lunch Bags for just $7.19 when you use the promo code KQHO6Y8I at checkout!. Choose from 10 cute colors. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day...
LG’s Self-Emptying Vacuum Is a Dream if You Have Allergies—And It’s 20% Off Right Now
There are a lot of perks to living in a pre-war building in New York City. For starters, closets are plentiful, it has hardwood floors throughout the unit, and it's more spacious than most new builds (roughly 1,200 square feet for a two bedroom apartment, to be exact.) But with a bigger space comes more responsibility, like frequently dusting and sweeping debris off the floors. As someone who has allergies and sneezes any time dust is present, cleaning is an arduous, but very necessary task. When the broom and dust-pan were no longer cutting it, I turned to LG's CordZero Cordless Vacuum ($800), a worthy investment for my managing my allergies that's currently 20 percent off on Amazon right now.
4 Ways To Refresh and Declutter Your Medicine Cabinet, According to a Professional Organizer
Whether or not you actually have a medicine cabinet above your sink, the reality is it probably wouldn't fit all the various creams, pills, and other miscellaneous items you categorize as your "health stuff." Not to mention the fact that a sizable portion of important medical information is on your phone or the cloud at this point. So, when it comes to organizing all of this junk (for lack of a better word), you may have to think a bit outside the box, or medicine cabinet, in this case.
Walmart bumps up pay for hourly workers
Walmart executives this week announced the company is raising pay for hourly employees. The company said the raises will increase its minimum wage to $14 an hour, boosting average hourly pay to about $17.50 for hundreds of thousands of employees. The company employs about 1.6 million people in the U.S....
