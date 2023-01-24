Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to win the women’s singles at the Australian Open—her first grand slam tennis title. Sabalenka, a 24-year-old from Belarus, will rise to No. 2 in the WTA rankings following the win over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Sabalenka lost the first set before recording a comeback victory, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Novak Djokovic will take on Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s final tomorrow where he is hunting for a record-equaling 22nd major title.Read it at AP

