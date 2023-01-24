Read full article on original website
Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department 1-27-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00459 The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the pictured individual, Amber Wahid, for vandalism over 1000 and theft under 1000 at 109 Shoulders St. Gallatin, TN. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department, or email Officer Kemp […] The post Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police appeared first on Sumner County Source.
fox17.com
Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
‘This is about as low as you can get’: Police searching for potential suspects accused of stealing money from elderly man
The suspects turned down the cash and asked the man if he could come inside to buy them the items, police said.
Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Suspect in crash that killed Centerville couple arrested over 2 years later
A man who appeared on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list for his alleged involvement in a deadly August 2020 crash was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday morning.
fox17.com
Police: Man, 22, shot to death in JC Napier Homes area
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a shooting on Lafayette Street early Friday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department says 22-year-old Xavier Javon Taylor was shot and killed in the JC Napier Homes area around 12:15 a.m. A homicide investigation is now underway. Police say officers...
fox17.com
New technology helped investigators reconstruct crime scene in Nashville nurse's murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Crime scene investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department say they used a 3D scanner to process Caitlyn Kaufman’s vehicle after it was gunned down on I-440. Officer Doug Belcher took the stand Thursday to explain to the jury how a FARO Scan helped...
Police arrest man wanted for aggravated robbery
Metro police arrested a man wanted on an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant Tuesday evening.
WSMV
Knife found in student’s possession on school bus
ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was found in possession of a knife on a school bus Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the area of Mill Street and Rileys Path to investigate a weapon present alarm that was triggered on a school bus, according to the Algood Police Department. Upon...
Williamson County officers nab ex-con after high-speed chase with child in back seat
A career criminal with a history of multiple violent arrests is back behind bars in Franklin.
fox17.com
Suspect's friend who led detectives to murder weapon testifies in Kaufman trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A friend of one of the suspects charged in Caitlyn Kaufman's death took the stand Thursday. Days after the Nashville nurse was shot to death on the interstate, 23-year-old Jacques Merrell-Odom went looking for Kaufman's mother at St. Thomas West, claiming to have information on her daughter's murder.
Suspect Steals Tobacco and Alcohol From Gallatin Store
From Gallatin Police Department 1-25-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00415. The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the pictured individual. The male subject stole tobacco and alcohol products from 911 S. Water (Smokes for Less). If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin...
fox17.com
Police: Cane Ridge student arrested after threatening to stab another with knife on campus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Cane Ridge High School student has been arrested after police report he chased after another with a knife, threatening to stab them. The 18-year-old suspect pulled a switchblade knife from his pocket while fighting with another student at the school, Metro Police report. The...
fox17.com
Crime scene photos show Caitlyn Kaufman's car riddled with bullet holes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jurors were shown photos Wednesday during the murder trial for the alleged killers of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman died within seconds of being struck by a bullet while on her way to work Dec. 3, 2020 on I-440 in Nashville. One picture also showed the...
WSMV
Rumors spark police presence at Lebanon High School
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating potential threats at Lebanon High School following rumors that had been circulating. Students reportedly began circulating rumors that the school was on lockdown and that a possible firearm was in the building on Thursday morning. This happened after a group of students were...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
WSMV
Cane Ridge student arrested after pulling knife during argument
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cane Ridge High School student is facing charges after he pulled a switchblade knife from his pocket during an argument with another student and chasing the victim, threatening to stab him, Metro Police said. Police said Prince Gillenwaters, 18, is charged with attempted aggravated assault...
wgnsradio.com
Two Dead in Fatal DUI Accident This Past Saturday
(Bedford County, TN) Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against an alleged drunk driver after two people in the vehicle that the suspect was reportedly driving were killed. The wreck occurred this past Saturday afternoon in Bedford County on Warners Bridge Road, west of Shelbyville. Suspect Ezequiel Real Estrada of...
Key witness speaks, graphic autopsy details revealed in Nashville nurse murder trial
Compelling new details and heartbreaking testimony were the focus on Thursday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse on I-440.
Prosecution rests its case in murder trial of Nashville nurse killed on highway
The state rested its case Friday afternoon in the murder of a Nashville nurse on I-440.
47 pounds of marijuana seized at Nashville International Airport
According to a police affidavit, K-9 officer Peggy alerted officers to the smell of marijuana coming from two pieces of luggage from an American Airlines flight from Dallas.
