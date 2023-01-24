ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police

From Gallatin Police Department 1-27-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00459 The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the pictured individual, Amber Wahid, for vandalism over 1000 and theft under 1000 at 109 Shoulders St. Gallatin, TN. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department, or email Officer Kemp […] The post Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Man, 22, shot to death in JC Napier Homes area

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a shooting on Lafayette Street early Friday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department says 22-year-old Xavier Javon Taylor was shot and killed in the JC Napier Homes area around 12:15 a.m. A homicide investigation is now underway. Police say officers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Knife found in student’s possession on school bus

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was found in possession of a knife on a school bus Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the area of Mill Street and Rileys Path to investigate a weapon present alarm that was triggered on a school bus, according to the Algood Police Department. Upon...
ALGOOD, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Steals Tobacco and Alcohol From Gallatin Store

From Gallatin Police Department 1-25-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00415. The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the pictured individual. The male subject stole tobacco and alcohol products from 911 S. Water (Smokes for Less). If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Rumors spark police presence at Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating potential threats at Lebanon High School following rumors that had been circulating. Students reportedly began circulating rumors that the school was on lockdown and that a possible firearm was in the building on Thursday morning. This happened after a group of students were...
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Cane Ridge student arrested after pulling knife during argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cane Ridge High School student is facing charges after he pulled a switchblade knife from his pocket during an argument with another student and chasing the victim, threatening to stab him, Metro Police said. Police said Prince Gillenwaters, 18, is charged with attempted aggravated assault...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Two Dead in Fatal DUI Accident This Past Saturday

(Bedford County, TN) Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against an alleged drunk driver after two people in the vehicle that the suspect was reportedly driving were killed. The wreck occurred this past Saturday afternoon in Bedford County on Warners Bridge Road, west of Shelbyville. Suspect Ezequiel Real Estrada of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy