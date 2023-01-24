Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Local junior college guard Bella Hamel fired up by opportunity to play at Oregon
Bella Hamel admits it hasn't really sunk in yet. The paperwork might be signed, but until she enrolls at her dream school, that's exactly how it all feels — like a dream. Largely overlooked as a prep basketball player and for a time as a star at the junior college level, the Hillsboro native finally received her big break this past fall when a breakout scrimmage performance combined with some good fortune brought her a path to a Division 1 scholarship.
Oregon goes for season sweep and a boost in NCAA resume vs Utah
The Oregon Ducks will try and claim the mountain schools' sweep and the Utah Utes' season sweep on Saturday night. In the process, the Ducks will try and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Going into Saturday, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program sits just outside the fringe of the...
Ducks escape Berkeley with gritty victory to end two-game losing skid
BERKELEY, Cali. — Better end-of-game execution allowed the Ducks to avoid a would-be disastrous defeat in Berkeley. The Ducks found themselves in a similar spot as they've been in recent defeats — in a hole and without much time to dig themselves out. But this time around they had the answers, scoring 10 of the final 12 points to pull out a 78-73 win over 11th-place California.
Another visit to Oregon impresses 4-star linebacker
Oregon's coaching staff recently was able to host 4-star linebacker Brayden Platt for an unofficial visit. It was yet another chance to showcase the Oregon football program to.
Oregon makes a good impression on in-state offensive linemen after recent visit
The Oregon football program hosted one of the state of Oregon's top prospects for an unofficial visit recently, and he spoke with DuckTerritory about his lasting.
Chris Hummer believes Oregon 'has done a really good job' in the portal this offseason
Not many schools in the country have done better in the transfer portal this offseason than the Oregon Ducks. Dan Lanning and company have added nine players through the portal to date, and that collection of talent ranks 12th nationally among team transfer classes. On Wednesday's Autzen Audibles podcast episode,...
Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost
247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
