247Sports

Local junior college guard Bella Hamel fired up by opportunity to play at Oregon

Bella Hamel admits it hasn't really sunk in yet. The paperwork might be signed, but until she enrolls at her dream school, that's exactly how it all feels — like a dream. Largely overlooked as a prep basketball player and for a time as a star at the junior college level, the Hillsboro native finally received her big break this past fall when a breakout scrimmage performance combined with some good fortune brought her a path to a Division 1 scholarship.
EUGENE, OR
Ducks escape Berkeley with gritty victory to end two-game losing skid

BERKELEY, Cali. — Better end-of-game execution allowed the Ducks to avoid a would-be disastrous defeat in Berkeley. The Ducks found themselves in a similar spot as they've been in recent defeats — in a hole and without much time to dig themselves out. But this time around they had the answers, scoring 10 of the final 12 points to pull out a 78-73 win over 11th-place California.
BERKELEY, CA
Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost

247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
CORVALLIS, OR
